OnSite Pipelines Assists the @one Alliance to Deliver Complex Delivery Projects for Anglian Water

OnSite Pipelines is proud to announce that it has won a place to assist the Anglian Water @one Alliance partnership. This consists of seven companies who each provide specialist knowledge allowing the @one Alliance to deliver complex projects totalling over 50% of Anglian Water’s capital delivery programme. This drives efficiency and reduces cost to Anglian Water’s customers.

OnSite Pipelines will be working with Anglian Water Asset Delivery, and the other 7 partner organisations to assist in the delivery of over 700 projects. These are all designed to improve and expand the Anglian Water network to better serve existing customers.

OnSite Pipelines’ main role within the @one Alliance will consist of the Infra program area, with a remaining works budget of approximately £200m for Asset Management Period (AMP) 7 and a further prediction of approximately £350m for AMP8. The successful partners will undertake mains laying works across all the Anglian Water region, with a focus on butt/electro fusion welding pipe, traditional push fit pipe methods, installation of fittings, backfill, open-cut road crossing and commissioning.

“We are excited to join the @one Alliance and their partners to assist in contributing to the delivery of these important projects for Anglian Water’s customers,” said Adrian Brown, Operations Director at OnSite Pipelines. “Our expertise in main laying works will enable us to work with the @one Alliance and Anglian Water to deliver these projects efficiently and effectively.”

The @one Alliance is currently embarking on a £1.2 billion program of work and is almost halfway through its current five-year AMP7. The @one Alliance partners work together to deliver complex programs of work, bringing specialised knowledge and expertise to deliver projects in the most efficient way possible.

