The Most Famous Casinos for Architecture

The casino business is a multi-billion-dollar industry, with operators splashing a fortune to design some of the most glamorous buildings worldwide. After all, most gamblers with money would easily want to associate themselves with a casino with state-of-the-art interior and exterior designs. In this article, we’ll list 6 top casino buildings with the most impressive structural architecture.

#1: The Venetian (Las Vegas)

The Venetian is one of the most standout casino resorts worldwide. Located in Las Vegas, this land-based casino was designed by KlingStubbins, an engineering firm in Philadelphia. The groundbreaking for this resort started in 1997 before opening its doors to tourists and gamblers in May 1999. The building cost a staggering $1.4 billion to erect, making it one of the most expensive modern resorts. The Venetian houses multiple facilities, including The Opaline Theatre, The Sands Showroom, the Grand Canal Shoppes, and the Guggenheim Hermitage Museum.

#2: Luxor Casino (Las Vegas)

Luxor is an ancient city in Egypt often associated with the majestic pharaohs. That said, Luxor Casino and Hotel is a 30-story building in Las Vegas that tries to copy everything about the ancient town. Opened in 1993, this casino was designed by Veldon Simpson and erected by Perini Building Company. However, after a year, the pyramid was topped off to give the casino a more Egyptian style. This venue was the tallest building on the Strip when it opened, although it was displaced by Treasure Island 11 days later. Just like online casino sites, Luxor Casino and Hotel offers diverse slot games, roulette and Poker tables.

#3: Wynn Palace (Macau)

Wynn Palace by Wynn Resorts in Macau is one of the largest entertainment venues worldwide. It’s a modern-looking structure that opened in 2016 after the pre-foundation for the building started in 2013. Steve Wynn even described this building as the most aggressive, ambitious, and lovely project ever undertaken by Wynn Resorts. The facility houses modern attractions, including a 320k square feet performance lake, a 1,700-room hotel, pedestal gardens, gondolas, and more. Chinese floral themes and fine arts inside the resort will surely attract the wealthiest gamblers.

#4: Monte Carlo Casino (Monaco)

Casino de Monte Carlo or Casino di Monte Carlo is one of the standout buildings in Monaco, France. This entertainment building was opened in July 1865 as a spa to treat various diseases. Later, a casino was opened inside the building before being expanded using the designs of Charles Garnier and Jules Dutrou. The former is famous for designing the iconic Paris opera house. The design alterations of Monte Carlo Casino included adding public spaces, gaming rooms, and concert halls. Monte Carlo Casino was again expanded in 1881.

#5: Bellagio (Las Vegas)

Opened in October 1998, Bellagio is an Italian-themed casino restaurant in Last Vegas designed by Jon Jerde. This venue was designed and built using $1.6 billion and is operated by MGM Resorts International. It’s a 36-story tower located on 77 acres. You will find more than 3,000 hotel rooms and a 156k square feel casino floor inside Bellagio. The venue’s signature attraction is the dancing water fountain, Fountains of Bellagio, synchronized with music. There is also an 8-5-acre artificial lake.

#6: Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

If you’re looking for a casino with a classic Roman Empire theme, Caesars Palace is the place to be. The construction began in 1962 before the venue was launched in 1966. Caesars Palace’s most attractive aspects are the 18+ fountains, using 240+ million gallons of water yearly. On the entrance driveway, you’ll be greeted by a massive Julius Caesar statue hailing a taxi. The building also has statues of David and Venus greeting guests. And yes, the pool designs will make you feel like you’re taking a Roman bath.