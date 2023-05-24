UK Power Networks Streetworks team go for Gold

Keeping London’s streets running as smoothly as possible around roadworks has earned UK Power Networks a Gold Award for the third year in succession.

Granted by the Considerate Contractors Streetworks judging panel of the City of London Corporation, UK Power Networks was found to have consistently exceeded the requirements of their Code of Good Practice. The Code reflects a spirit of pride, an awareness of the needs of the passing public and regard for the surrounding environment.

Companies were assessed on five subjects, by the panel: Planning & Coordination; Accountability and Response Time; Commitment to the Considerate Contractors Streetworks Scheme (CCSS) Ideal; Promotion and Innovation; and Investing in the city’s business plan.

Staff picked up the award at the 35th Annual Considerate Contractor Scheme Awards Ceremony on Friday (May 19).

Delivering quick and efficient roadworks across London earned the company two top industry awards from the City of London’s CCSS: a Gold Award for overall roadworks performance in 2020, and a Highly Commended Award for the same category in 2021.

London streetworks manager Colin Smith at UK Power Networks, who won the Outstanding Individual Achievement Award in 2021 said: “The City of London Corporation CCS Scheme awards points across the year, which range from planning & co-ordination of works, response times to dealing with faults & our proactive communication with the City of London including their environmental department, especially on any unplanned works.

“Justin Mandry and his team were praised for their excellent efforts with general repair work in and around the City from box re-builds, carriageway and footway cover repairs.

“It’s nice for everyone involved to receive such recognition, the award acknowledges the hard work that is put in from all of our colleagues who carry out work in and around the City.”

