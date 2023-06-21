£260 million public sector refurbishment framework seeks contractors in England and Wales

Contractors in England and Wales can now apply for a new £260 million public sector framework to deliver a wide range of housing and non-residential refurbishment and associated retrofit works.

The projects will be delivered under not-for-profit public sector construction framework provider LHC Procurement Group’s (LHC) new Refurbishment and Modernisation (RM3) Framework.

It replaces LHC’s Whole House Refurbishment and Associated Works (WH2) framework and includes the refurbishment of non-residential buildings.

RM3 offers social housing providers and public sector organisations the flexibility to procure a range of refurbishment works to meet their asset management and improvement requirements covering the following workstreams:

kitchens and bathrooms with associated works

electrical works

painting and decorating

external works

multi-disciplinary works.

Dean Fazackerley, head of technical procurement at LHC, said:

“We have designed the RM3 framework with contractors across the marketplace to ensure the appointment of high-quality expertise with a strong regional base, while also supporting clients and partners in delivering social value and environmental commitments. RM3 will provide clients with access to a range of companies from SMEs through to large organisations, as well as the flexibility to deliver a wide variety of refurbishment and associated retrofit works.

“What makes this framework so unique is that whereas WH2 only focused on housing, RM3 goes further and applies to non-residential settings where the same specification applies. It can also be used in conjunction with LHC’s supply frameworks, such as Kitchens and Associated Products (K7).”

The nationwide framework is worth £210 million in England, £50 million in Wales, and £100 million in Scotland. Eight suppliers will be appointed per lot per region, as well as a reserve list of four for each regional lot to provide additional back up companies during the life of the four-year framework.

The scope of buildings RM3 applies to includes, but is not limited to:

Traditional housing – houses, bungalows, flats, apartments

Leasehold properties

Market rent properties

Care homes, extra care and supported living accommodation

Student accommodation

Key worker accommodation

Mixed use sites

Community buildings

Public buildings and offices

Blue light buildings.

The deadline for applications is 27 July 2023, and tender documents are available on LHC’s eTendering Portal.

Click here for details: Refurbishment and Modernisation Framework Agreement (RM3)

Other useful links:

England: Find a Tender

Wales: Find a Tender

