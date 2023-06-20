Anchor seeks contractors to deliver £1.7 billion repairs and investment service

Later living provider Anchor is seeking contractors to deliver a repairs and investment service providing well-maintained, quality homes across their property portfolio.

England’s largest not-for profit provider of specialist housing and care for people in later life is tendering for partnerships with contractors covering an integrated programme of repair, investment, and improvement activities across approximately 1,700 locations. The total estimated value for delivering the service over a period of up to 15 years is £1.7 billion.

The works cover all Anchor’s residential care homes, retirement housing to rent and to buy, retirement villages, specialist care locations and several commercial properties and non-residential locations throughout England alongside three locations in South Wales.

Brian Golton, Director of Property Delivery at Anchor, said: “Helping people enjoy later life by providing high quality, safe homes with resident focused services is paramount . As a result, we are looking to secure long term partnerships with contractors who can demonstrate they can deliver consistently and effectively, to ensure we continue to provide homes where residents love living in later life. We have commenced the initial phase of procurement with an aim to award tenders in June 2024.”

John Westwood, Executive Director of Property and Assets at Anchor, said: “With an ageing population providing well maintained, quality homes is needed more than ever.

“Anchor is proudly not-for-profit, which means every penny we make is reinvested into our properties and services. Our ambitious repairs and investment service seeks to meet the needs of current and future residents, with responsive and planned works being carried out, that includes retrofitting to improve energy efficiency and create healthier homes.”

Companies wishing to be considered can visit the repairs and investment service page for submission information.

