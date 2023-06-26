Countryside’s former Associate Director of Technical Standards joins Premier Guarantee

A Technical Standards team manager with a passion for sustainability and new ways of working has joined UK warranty provider Premier Guarantee as Head of Innovations.

Andrew Fox worked with Countryside Properties (now part of Vistry) for 18 years as Associate Director of Technical Standards, focusing on improving homes’ energy efficiency and educating staff and customers on modern methods of construction.

Describing the move to the latent defects insurance sector, he said: “I am really looking forward to supporting the structural insurance sector further embrace modern methods of construction and more innovative ways of building.”

His career in housebuilding began with Barratt as a joiner and within five years he had been promoted to Site Manager.

With Countryside, Andrew drove a programme to improve the energy fabric of new homes through incremental testing of products, systems and design details and refined the improvements to achieve a significant cost efficiency for the business.

Premier Guarantee Technical Director Sarah Sheppard added: “We are really pleased to welcome Andrew to the innovations team and we are sure his experience and his passion on the subject of innovative and sustainable construction will be a huge asset for us.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals