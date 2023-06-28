David Lloyd Fulham to undergo £6.5 million makeover

New-look club will relaunch in Q1 2024

David Lloyd Leisure, the UK’s largest health, fitness and wellness group, has announced that its Fulham club will soon undergo a major transformation, with £6.5 million to be invested in extensive works over the coming months.

Set to reopen in the first quarter of 2024, the new-look club will offer a new luxurious Spa Retreat which is set to be a destination for pure relaxation. The Spa Retreat will feature 5 breath taking experience rooms including citrus steam room, Himalayan salt sauna, ice experience room plus a peppermint ice rainforest experience shower, hydrotherapy pool and heated relaxation beds where members will be able to drift away, relax and rejuvenate. The state-of-the-art gym, boutique designed studios for group classes plus a stunning Clubroom and business lounge, will result in David Lloyd Fulham becoming one of London’s leading premium health and wellness facilities.

Due to the level of disruption involved to members in a rapid transformation of this scale, the club will be closed for a number of months from Friday 30th June 2023 and re-open in early 2024.

All existing David Lloyd Fulham membership fee payments will be automatically frozen on the day the club closes. However, members wishing to carry on their membership, can choose to use Clubs nearby with a 50% reduction in fees. The nearest Club is David Lloyd Kensington, which is just two miles away.

David Lloyd Clubs are ensuring existing team members are well looked after and there will be no compulsory redundancies during this period. Team are being redeployed to other local clubs or a club within commutable distance.

David Lloyd Clubs are committed to delivering market leading facilities to their members by investing in clubs throughout the UK and Europe, and this transformation of David Lloyd Fulham is yet another example of this commitment.

Kristen Westwood, General Manager, David Lloyd Fulham said: “There’s a lot of buzz and excitement about the refurbishment and rightly so, as the new club will be a luxurious and highly premium destination for our members and their families to work, rest and play.

“We’re grateful that our team and members – some of whom have been with us for nearly 20 years – are happy to go to other nearby clubs while we are closed for works. We are anticipating a lot of interest in new memberships and can’t wait to unveil the new-look David Lloyd Fulham early next year.”

Those interested can register for updates on the works as well as membership packages when they come available on the David Lloyd Fulham website www.davidlloyd.co.uk/fulham.

