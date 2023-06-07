East Midlands councils select Aggregate Industries to pave the way in £47 million-pound highways repair deal

Aggregate Industries has been chosen to deliver a five-year £47m road repair and maintenance contract across 3,000 miles of highways in Leicester and Leicestershire.

The leading construction materials supplier, which has its group headquarters at Coalville in Leicestershire, was successful in the joint tender bid for carriageway patching, including pothole repairs, for Leicestershire County Council and Leicester City Council.

It is inclusive of all required works including excavation and milling, removal of road planings, provision of material and the machine laying and compaction of asphalt materials – these may include a range of Aggregate Industries proprietary products,

Aggregate Industries is the sole provider for the contract, which initially runs from July 2023 to July 2024, with an optional extension period of four years to be run over 12-month incremental periods.

As part of the agreement, Aggregate Industries will be working in partnership with both local authorities to reduce carbon and help support their net-zero ambitions.

Materials and delivery of works will be supported by the company’s Leicestershire plants at Bardon Hill and Croft.

Jonathan Falls, Midlands Area Manager for the company’s Surfacing Solutions division, said: “This is fantastic news and a great recognition of the quality of our approach and service delivery for customers.

“This forms core business for our Midlands team. We’re really proud to be chosen to repair and maintain the roads of Leicester and Leicestershire, especially with it being right on our doorstep and having worked with both authorities as customers for well over 30 years.

“We will work collaboratively with both councils, with an important part of the contract delivery focusing on the need to help deliver low carbon solutions to support the city and county’s net-zero strategies.

“This is something that really resonates with Aggregate Industries and we’re pleased to be able to provide a circular approach by recycling planings from areas of carriageway we repair back into the network. Having big local sites at Bardon and Croft also means less journey time and less emissions.”

As part of our social value commitment under the contract agreement, Aggregate Industries will use low-carbon materials and carbon usage reporting.

The company will be dedicating volunteering hours to support Leicestershire community organisations and supporting young people’s access routes to work as well as providing educational opportunities to local schools/colleges to attend local Quarry and Technical Laboratory visits.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, Leicestershire County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “This contract arrangement is a good fit for us, with the company’s head offices local to Leicestershire and they will also deliver carbon-reduction innovations which is a nod to our wider net zero pledge.”

Councillor Adam Clarke, Deputy City Mayor for Transport, Clean Air and Climate Emergency said: “The work carried out under this contract will be maintenance and repair schemes in local neighbourhoods, which are an important part of our ongoing investment in the city’s highways.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals