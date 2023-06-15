Enrok Construction Completes £4.6m Build to Rent Brixton Apartment Project

Enrok Construction has announced the successful completion of its flagship scheme in Brixton, London, which has seen the firm deliver sixty-three one-and two-bed luxury apartments for Node.

The construction specialist has worked on the Build to Rent (BTR) project since March 2022, overseeing the complete renovation of a 1940s building on Shakespeare Road, including adding an additional fourth floor to create six luxury apartments. The penthouses boast premium views across the capital city with a number of iconic buildings in sight, including The Shard, The City, Canary Wharf, Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster.

The site has now been handed over to Node and will become the company’s first London location. Aimed at young professionals, the site also includes residents’ lounges, co-working spaces, a communal roof terrace, wellness garden and patio area. It is intended to become a community for creatives and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the project, Simon Bennett MCIOB, Enrok’s Operations Director, commented: “We are pleased to hand the completed building over to our client, and to see the first residents moving into their new homes. We are sure the scheme will be hugely popular given its location and the quality of the environment Enrok, along with our partners, have created.

“I am particularly pleased with the additional fourth floor that we have created. Building outwards is not always feasible in high-density areas, so developing upwards is an effective solution and the view from the penthouse suites is a huge selling point.”

Enrok worked on the project alongside architects 56Three, Engineer Rodgers Leask and Employers Agent The Construction Consultants.

Enrok Construction is a privately owned construction company, operating across the UK from its headquarters in Derbyshire. The firm provides developers and clients from the UK and beyond with an all-inclusive construction service. It has built a reputation across the Midlands for consistently designing, building and project managing the delivery of homes and commercial buildings that people aspire to live, work, socialise and visit and which benefit their communities.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals