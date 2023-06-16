First Scott Brownrigg apprentice qualifies as chartered architect

Amy Allwood is Scott Brownrigg’s first architectural apprentice to complete the Level 7 Architect Degree Apprenticeship course at Oxford Brookes University and become a fully qualified architect. She is among the first cohort of students in the country to qualify through the architectural apprenticeship route, after joining Scott Brownrigg’s pilot apprenticeship programme in 2018.

Recognised by both the RIBA and ARB, the apprenticeship programme aims to create an equal alternative route to qualification for those interested in a career in architecture, allowing them to achieve RIBA Part 2 and 3 while earning a salary in practice. The course is funded through the Government’s Apprenticeship Levy which requires all large employers operating in the UK to invest in apprenticeships and means that apprentices themselves pay no fees and can avoid student debt.

As a founding member and sub-lead of the Architecture Apprenticeship Trailblazer Group of 20 practices – Scott Brownrigg has committed significant time and resource to developing this important new route into the profession. We hope this new route will support a diversity of future talent. Apprenticeships at Scott Brownrigg are open to people of any age, including existing employees, looking to pursue qualifications in architecture.

Having worked in practice throughout her apprenticeship, Amy qualifies as an architect with a range of skills and experiences which reflect both employer and industry need. During five years at Scott Brownrigg as an apprentice, she has collaborated with different sectors and services including Interior Design, while working primarily as part of the Education and Advanced Technologies teams.

Of the Architectural Apprenticeship, Amy said: “The apprenticeship programme provides students with structured, hands-on training whilst working towards qualifications. As an apprentice working in practice, I’ve been able to apply what I’ve learnt to real projects and have enjoyed working with, and learning from Scott Brownrigg designers along the way. The apprenticeship route had a positive impact on my confidence too, which grew exponentially as I started to recognise that this practical experience was enhancing my academic performance.”

