Introducing the award winning... Guardsman Fire Door from ODL Europe

Two-years of development

Six-figure investment in door innovation

Using Agrifiber core technology which delivers consistent material densities – unlike a foam core • Delivering superb and stable structural properties

Tested to the exacting European fire test standards BS EN 1634-1:2008 – required by Part B of the Building Regulations • Achieving an average of 100% overrun past the 30 minutes testing mark

Unrivalled results achieved on glazed and unglazed doors

Maintenance free exterior, hard-wearing 2mm GRP facings

Suitable for commercial contracts

A fire door with impressive, consistent fire resistance

Unlike most composite fire doors on the British market, the Guardsman Fire Door has been independently tested to the European fire test standard of EN 1634-1:2008, the more demanding test standard required by Part B of the building regulations. Results show the Guardsman Fire Door achieves an average of 100% overrun past the 30-minute mark on both glazed and unglazed doors.

An environmentally friendly fire door

The Guardsman Fire Door uses Agrifiber, a board material made from resin bonded agricultural fibres. It’s stronger and more stable than the phenolic foam that most other composite fire doors use within the market. It’s also a green building product, which will help buildings achieve better environmental credentials.

Adaptable door range

The Guardsman Fire Door can be manufactured to suit any structural door aperture in a range of door styles from just two base designs.

More importantly, its use of Agrifiber means it offers very consistent material densities which delivers the same consistently exceptional fire resistance results every time.

An award-winning fire door

The Guardsman Fire Door won Best New Product of the Year at the G Awards 2021. The prestigious industry award is for an outstanding product that will significantly improve overall building performance. The judging panel said: "Achieving a 30-minute fire door with both glazing, a letterplate and with PAS 24:2016 performance is remarkable."

A low maintenance fire door

The 2mm GRP skin means the Guardsman Fire Door is low maintenance and robust enough to stand up to high-traffic areas, reducing maintenance and replacement costs.

Guardsman Fire Door Accreditations

Testing

Guardsman Fire Door has been independently tested to the European fire test standard of EN 1634-1:2008

Security

The Guardsman Fire Door has been tested and complies to PAS24:2016 accreditation.

Environmental Standards

Timbers used in the manufacturing of the Guardsman Fire Door slab are subject to FSC chain of custody certification, ensuring they are from sustainable sources.

Management

Capstone and ODL Europe operate certified management systems to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.

Manufacturing

The Guardsman Fire Door slab is manufactured as part of the BM Trada Q-Mark scheme, which means we have full manufacturing traceability.

Memberships

ODL Europe are members of the Association of Composite Door Manufacturers (ACDM), which means that all our door slabs are tested to and comply with all current UK standards.

FIND OUT MORE ON THE GUARDSMAN FROM ODL

