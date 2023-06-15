Keys handed over for new Woodland View School, East Dunbartonshire

The construction of the brand-new Woodland View School building in Waterside, Kirkintilloch, is now complete, ahead of opening its doors to pupils in August 2023. Accommodating children and young people from ages 2- 18 from across East Dunbartonshire who currently attend Campsie View and Merkland Schools, the building is designed to be both practical and stimulating for pupils who have a broad range of additional support needs.

Council Leader Gordan Low joined Head Teacher Kay Hunter and pupils from both schools to receive the keys from contractors McLaughlin & Harvey and to have their first glimpse inside the custom-built development.

Councillor Low said, “After having my first tour inside Woodland View School, I am confident this purpose-built place of learning will well serve the needs of the 200 pupils from Merkland and Campsie View Schools who will start attending here in the August term.

“Our contractors have delivered a school built to a very high standard, that boasts plenty of open spaces and a sensory trail leading from the ground floor to the first floor. Both indoors and out, the school is undoubtedly a welcoming and comfortable learning environment for our children and young people with modern décor and fittings.”

Head Teacher Kay Hunter, added, “It was very exciting to see inside our new school – the building is absolutely fantastic! It has been designed to meet the needs of all of our pupils; from extra wide lifts to an accessible walkway, connecting the ground and first floor.

“There is so much light and space, with lots of access for outdoor learning. The use of natural materials contributes to the creation of a happy and nurturing environment throughout. Outdoors we have beautifully landscaped gardens and courtyard areas as well as a super Multi Use Games Area (MUGA). I am sure all our children and young people, and our parents and carers, will be absolutely thrilled with it.”

Chris Boyle, Scape Framework Director at McLaughlin & Harvey, commented: “We are delighted to hand over the new Woodland View school to East Dunbartonshire Council. We have enjoyed working in collaboration with the Council, the two merged schools and the community to create a bespoke learning environment that will enhance the lives of so many young people in the area.

“The project was delivered using the Scape framework to maximise the economic benefit to the local community. This has included using local labour and supporting community groups and individuals in Waterside, Kirkintilloch and East Dunbartonshire.”

Ms Hunter added, “Over the coming weeks, all pupils from Merkland and Campsie View Schools will come along to see the new accommodation, to help prepare them for the move in August. I can’t wait to see the excitement on their faces.”

Whilst the school building and playground areas are complete, work continues on the community area which consists of a full-size football pitch and biodiversity planting. It is anticipated these works will be finished in the coming months

The £34.9m Woodland View School is being delivered by the Council in partnership with Scape and main contractor, McLaughlin & Harvey. The architects are Norr.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals