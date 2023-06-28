Kingston regeneration begins with LABC Warranty’s support

The first phase of a regeneration programme in the London borough of Kingston-upon-Thames is getting underway with inspection support and structural warranty cover from LABC Warranty.



A joint venture between Kingston Council and Countryside Partnerships will see the Cambridge Road Estate area revitalised with 2,170 new homes in total, across a mix of home types and tenures, including 941 affordable homes and a minimum of 114 additional council homes.



Block E on the site of a former community centre will benefit from LABC Warranty’s support. This £55m development within Phase 1 of the regeneration masterplan will create 206 new homes across six core buildings, including a 12-storey structure. The development consists of 134 private homes, 64 homes for social rent and eight for shared ownership, with all buildings joined by a shared green podium space accessible to all residents.



LABC Warranty’s London Sales Director Julian Roper said: “In Kingston as in many other London boroughs, a tremendous amount of work is underway to provide new homes and spaces better designed for modern living, as well as more affordable homes so urgently needed.



“It is very rewarding to be part of this work and I am delighted LABC Warranty will support Countryside Partnerships and Kingston Council in the construction of this part of the Cambridge Road Estate regeneration project.”

