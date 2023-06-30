RIBA announces 2023 President’s Medals Judging Panels

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has today revealed the judging panels for the 2023 President’s Medals. Awarded to work produced by architecture students, RIBA’s President’s Medals celebrate talent and promote excellence in architectural education, with entries welcomed by invitation from schools of architecture across the globe.



Established in 1836, they are the institute’s oldest awards and are regarded as the most prestigious prizes in architectural education globally. This year, a record number of 503 institutions located in 100 countries have been invited to take part in the awards.

Presented at RIBA’s headquarters at 66 Portland Place, London, the recipients of this year’s medals will be announced in December.

The full list of judges for the Dissertation Medal, Bronze Medal, and Silver Medal is as follows:

Dissertation Medal Panel:

Samir Pandya (chair) – Architect, and Assistant Head of the School of Architecture and Cities at the University of Westminster (UK)

– Architect, and Assistant Head of the School of Architecture and Cities at the University of Westminster (UK) Patti Anahory – Architect, and Visiting Professor at the Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation at Columbia University in New York City (USA)

– Architect, and Visiting Professor at the Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation at Columbia University in New York City (USA) Richard Anderson – Head of the Edinburgh School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture of the University of Edinburgh (UK)

– Head of the Edinburgh School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture of the University of Edinburgh (UK) Katy Beinart – Artist, and Senior Lecturer in Architecture at the University of Brighton (UK)

– Artist, and Senior Lecturer in Architecture at the University of Brighton (UK) Luca Molinari – Architect, curator, and critic; Professor of Theory of Architecture at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli (Italy)

– Architect, curator, and critic; Professor of Theory of Architecture at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli (Italy) Belgin Turan Özkaya – Professor of Architectural History in the Department of Architecture at the Middle East Technical University (Türkiye)

Bronze Medal Panel

Elena Marco (chair) – Professor of Teaching and Learning of Architecture and Built Environment; and Pro Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Arts, Technology and Environment at the University of the West of England (UK)

– Professor of Teaching and Learning of Architecture and Built Environment; and Pro Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Arts, Technology and Environment at the University of the West of England (UK) Oya Atalay Franck – Professor of Architecture, Dean, and Managing Director of the School of Architecture, Design and Civil Engineering at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Winterthur (Switzerland); President of the European Association for Architectural Education (EAAE/AEEA)

– Professor of Architecture, Dean, and Managing Director of the School of Architecture, Design and Civil Engineering at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Winterthur (Switzerland); President of the European Association for Architectural Education (EAAE/AEEA) Grace Choi – Director at Grace Choi Architecture (UK)

– Director at Grace Choi Architecture (UK) Oli Cunningham – Architect, and Senior Lecturer in Architecture at Sheffield Hallam University (UK)

– Architect, and Senior Lecturer in Architecture at Sheffield Hallam University (UK) Jonathan Hagos – Co-director at Freehaus Design (UK)

– Co-director at Freehaus Design (UK) Hamza Shaikh – Artist, and Architect at Gensler (UK)

Silver Medal Panel

Mina Hasman (chair) – Sustainability Director & Climate Advocacy Lead at SOM (UK)

– Sustainability Director & Climate Advocacy Lead at SOM (UK) Shawn Adams – Architect, writer, and lecturer; Co-founder of the POor Collective (UK)

– Architect, writer, and lecturer; Co-founder of the POor Collective (UK) Nana Biamah-Ofosu – Architect, researcher, and writer; Director at YAA Projects; Lecturer in Architecture at Kingston University (UK)

– Architect, researcher, and writer; Director at YAA Projects; Lecturer in Architecture at Kingston University (UK) David Hills – Founding Director at DSDHA (UK)

– Founding Director at DSDHA (UK) Helen Iball – Reader and Departmental Education Lead at the Manchester School of Architecture (UK)

– Reader and Departmental Education Lead at the Manchester School of Architecture (UK) Albert Williamson-Taylor – Co-founder and Principal Design Director of AKT II; Engineering Tutor at the Architectural Association (UK)

