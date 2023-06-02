Spitfire Homes opens stunning new show apartment in Royal Leamington Spa

Doors are open at the statement two-bedroom show apartment on Stoneleigh Road

Jephson Apartments consist of nine highly individual one- and two-bedroom properties set within a restored Victorian country house

Surrounded by 7.5 acres of private grounds, the collection of houses and apartments at The Jephson Portfolio are accessed via a private gated entrance

Apartments benefit from allocated basement storage and private car parking provision, with electric car charging points

Spitfire Homes has opened the doors to a statement new show apartment at The Jephson Portfolio, a distinguished collection of 11 houses and nine apartments in Royal Leamington Spa, demonstrating its commitment to meet demand for a range of buyers in the region.

The Midlands-based homebuilder has carefully restored the original Victorian country house to form nine exclusive apartments, showcasing a sympathetic and creative approach to the refurbishment of the building. To reflect the period architecture, the new homes are embellished with stone detailing, hanging tiles and finials, creating a characterful and cohesive collection. Accessed via a private driveway secured with automatic gates, The Portfolio comprises 7.5 acres of communal woodland and green space exclusively for residents.

Forming part of the Spitfire Homes Bespoke Collection, No. 1 Jephson Apartments is a two-bedroom apartment located on the ground floor, showcasing an open plan interior layout suited to contemporary lifestyles. As is the case throughout the Jephson Apartments, No.1 features an individually designed kitchen from a range bespoke to Spitfire Homes and benefits from a premium quartz worktop and integrated appliances.

The two well-appointed bedrooms in No.1 enjoy bespoke fitted wardrobes with sliding mirrored doors, with the primary bedroom also featuring a stylish en suite. All bathrooms within the Jephson Apartments boast a premium specification, including contemporary white Villeroy & Boch sanitaryware, bespoke fitted mirrored cabinets and full height ceramic tiling. All properties also benefit from allocated basement storage and private car parking provision, including electric car charging points.

Matt Vincent, Sales Director at Spitfire Homes, said:

“We’re really excited to launch this stunning show apartment and we expect to see strong interest as the collection continues to prove popular with a range of prospective buyers.

“Each property at The Jephson Portfolio enjoys our bespoke specification comprising a blend of bespoke detailing, finishes and brand names, with individually designed kitchens and sleek, contemporary bathrooms. The development also sits within 7.5 acres of private grounds, accessed by its own private driveway, and is set in an enviable location just a couple of miles from Royal Leamington Spa.

“Being positioned on the rural edge of this elegant and vibrant Regency town, we’re able to meet the demands of modern buyers by offering a balanced lifestyle, something we’re seeing a lot more of from our customers.”

Spitfire Homes worked closely with Warwickshire-based interior design company, Open Door Interiors, to showcase the characterful features and a premium specification at No. 1 Jephson Apartments.

Tracy Baker, Managing Director at Open Door Interiors, said:

“The interior of this apartment has been heavily influenced by the luscious Victorian style of the building. We’ve used some gorgeous high-end fabrics and wallpapers such as Casamance & Zoffany to represent the luxury of this property, whilst also complementing the traditional feel with a modern twist that the restoration showcases perfectly.

“The deep purple colour palette has a restful and soothing quality, and teamed with the gold it adds a premium feel, making it even more desirable and a perfect space for low maintenance apartment living.”

Building on its historic reputation as a fashionable destination, Royal Leamington Spa is located just a stone’s throw away and offers an unrivalled selection of high street brands alongside independent shops and boutiques. In addition, the thriving cities of Warwick and Oxford are close by, along with shopping capital Birmingham and the designer shopping outlet Bicester Village.

To find out more about Spitfire Homes, please visit: https://spitfirehomes.co.uk/find-your-home/the-jephson-portfolio/