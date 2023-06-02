SUNOTEC presents itself as General Contractor at Intersolar: Everything from a single source

Market leader in the construction of solar plants expands its range of services.

This year’s Intersolar Europe marks a new chapter for SUNOTEC: The company will present itself for the first time as Your General Contractor showcasing its full scope of services. From 14 to 16 June 2023, SUNOTEC invites visitors to take a look behind the scenes of the company as Europe’s market leader in the construction of utility solar PV parks. Visitors can find SUNOTEC’s booth in hall A5.260.

“The Intersolar Europe is an excellent platform to showcase our latest developments and the new positioning as Your General Contractor,” said Kaloyan Velichkov, Founder and CEO of SUNOTEC.

YOUR GENERAL CONTRACTOR: FULL SPECTRUM OF SERVICES FROM A SINGLE SOURCE

As general contractor, SUNOTEC is proud to be able to offer the full spectrum of services to its customers: From the preliminary drawing to engineering, procurement, construction and final handover, including operations and maintenance – everything comes from a single source. Through the expansion into turnkey operations, the company is now able to cover the entire value chain. Numerous additional services complement the new portfolio, such as the expertise of an acclaimed geologist. “Our development to grow into a general contractor has been a team effort,” says Bernhard Suchland, CEO of SUNOTEC. “We work and think like a family,” adds Kaloyan Velichkov, Founder & CEO of SUNOTEC.

EMPOWERING TEAMS: LARGE PROJECTS BROUGHT TO LIFE BY SUNOTEC

“It has long been said that the photovoltaic sector is an industry characterized by change and growth. We want to shine the spotlight on those whose everyday work revolves around achieving the PV expansion goals within the green energy revolution,” says Bernhard Suchland.

This year, SUNOTEC therefore focuses on the expertise and experience of its employees. The booth takes its guests to construction sites across Europe as well as to its headquarters. Numerous episodes tell the story of SUNOTEC from the eyes of its over 1,400 employees.

“It is thanks to their efforts that we have established ourselves as the European market leader in the construction of utility photovoltaic plants,” says Kaloyan Velichkov.

With its new magazine “COMPANION”, SUNOTEC pays homage to its employees, highlights the room for creativity and personal development, and invites the next generation of experts.