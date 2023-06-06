The Thermal Insulation Contractors Association (TICA) joins European Industrial Insulation Foundation to share best practice

The Thermal Insulation Contractors Association (TICA) has joined the European Industrial Insulation Foundation (EiiF), which promotes the use of industrial insulation as an accepted means of achieving sustainability.

TICA, the sole UK trade association representing contractors involved in the application of hot and cold insulation, became a member of the Switzerland-based not-for-profit organisation to share best practice – which includes gaining access to its TIPCHECK Programme.

Standing for Technical Insulation Performance Check, TIPCHECK is a high quality thermal energy auditing tool in line with EN 16247 and ISO 50002, used to evaluate the performance of industrial insulation systems.

It can be applied to existing facilities, planned projects and retrofits and is able to identify efficiency improvements and safety risks.

Since its foundation in 2009, EiiF has established itself as a resource for industries seeking to reduce CO2 emissions and save energy. Its activities are focused on raising awareness of the multiple benefits and cost-effective nature of industrial insulation.

It is comprised of more than 60 leading industrial insulation companies from global players to small and medium-sized companies and consultants.

Chris Ridge, TICA’s Technical Policy Manager said: “The opportunity to share knowledge and experience with the EiiF network will be an important factor as we seek to promote thermal insulation best practice in the UK.

“Tools such as TIPCHECK can, and should, play a significant role in decarbonising the UK energy and industrial sectors.

“However, with 23% of UK total carbon production tied in with heating of buildings, TIPCHECK could also play a key role in highlighting the energy saving potential of thermal insulation in building services applications.

“As a tool, TIPCHECK can help to highlight the energy and financial savings that can result from insulating pipework correctly. This is good news for the thermal insulation industry, and good news for clients who wish to reduce energy consumption, costs whilst benefiting the wider environment – a real win-win”.

Andrea Guertler, EiiF’s Foundation Director, added: ““We are very happy to count TICA as an EiiF Member. Cooperation between TICA and EiiF will greatly benefit both organisations, bringing user-friendly digital tools with the focus on sustainability to the TICA curriculum and at the same time promoting TIPCHECK and EiiF to UK contractors.

“Most importantly, our co-operation will fulfil one of our foundation purposes: supporting the young generation with education and training.”

