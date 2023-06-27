UKREiiF Launch: Milligan and Ferrovial Vertiports unveil collaborative effort to develop the UK’s first Urban Air Mobility locations.

Mixed-use developer Milligan and Ferrovial Airports | Vertiports have announced a partnership which will see them develop sites in strategic, demand led locations throughout the UK for air mobility via eVTOL (electric vehicle take-off and landing units.)

The plans to develop the UK’s first Urban Air Mobility (UAM) locations were announced at UKREiiF in Leeds last month.

Milligan and Ferrovial Airports | Vertiports are actively seeking suitable and strategic sites in the UK and are engaged in conversations between local authorities, landowners and asset owners in locations where there will be likely demand for UAM in the near future.

John Milligan presents at UKREiiF alongside Brad Miller, UK MD for Ferrovial Vertiports and Dominic Jackson of Vertical Aerospace.

Acting alongside Ferrovial Vertiports as its strategic property development partner, developer Milligan is helping to identify demand rich locations, selecting potential sites and carrying out assessment criteria in order to determine the viability of each site for eVOTL urban air mobility.

Milligan along with AECOM and Lichfields who are acting as planning advisor, are now developing a pipeline for the first Vertiport locations which will enable the future of UAM in the UK.

At a special event hosted at UKREiiF in Leeds last month, Exec Chairman John Milligan and Ferrovial Vertiports UK MD Brad Miller introduced their joint approach to engaging communities and key stakeholders to unlock the connectivity benefits of UAM for UK towns and cities.

They discussed the critical role of infrastructure in enabling UAM operations in this breakthrough technology that will offer sustainable, convenient air connections, transforming the way people move to, through and between cities.

Innovative companies are rapidly designing, developing, and seeking certification of eVTOLs utilising technology that will ensure passengers are transported in a safe, quiet, and sustainable way.

John and Brad were joined at the event by Dominic Jackson from eVTOL manufacturer, Vertical Aerospace. Dominic presented information on the technology, certification and manufacture of eVTOLs as well as high level details about the growing order book with international airlines.

Brad Miller said “Freedom of movement is critical to global economic and social advancement. With a 70-year history of developing transportation infrastructure that helps communities flourish and grow, Ferrovial is proud to play a leading role in transforming the future of urban air mobility.

“Locations are identified with Ferrovial’s insightful, and data led demand model and the team at Milligan is deploying its rich understanding of the UK’s property market in order to build a pipeline for the first Vertiports.”

Stuart Harris, CEO at Milligan added: “UKREiiF has been the perfect opportunity to unveil the details of our partnership and plans going forward. With an audience of local authorities, central government, developers and landowners, we have started some exciting conversations about locating the first Vertiports.

“Between Milligan’s development expertise and Ferrovial’s long, successful history in developing and operating high-value, complex infrastructure in different sectors and geographies we have the skills and credibility to add some pace to the groundwork that’s needed for this important new infrastructure.

“Ferrovial’s technical, innovation and sustainability credentials will add countless benefits to communities as UAM begins to transform the way we move and how our cities are connected. The technology is ready, so as towns and cities we need to be too.”

Footprints for vertiport locations can be as low as 10,000 sq ft (1,000 sq m) and up to 160,000 sq ft (4,000 sq m) and by utilising Ferrovial’s eVTOL passenger forecasting demand tool and Ferrovial’s in-house expertise in airspace, energy, surface access and construction engineering locations can be immediately assessed for suitability.

Milligan and Ferrovial are in active discussions with a wide range of property owners in the UK that align with Ferrovial Vertiports’ passenger demand criteria. Anyone interested in learning more about the sustainable world of urban air mobility and how it could be accretive to a location’s core proposition is encouraged to get in touch.

