Wyatt Homes appoints first external Managing Director

Poole based Wyatt Homes has appointed Shaun Pettitt as its first ever external Managing Director, whilst founder, David Wyatt, transitions to Chief Executive.

Shaun, 40, from Purbeck, Dorset joined the regional housebuilder last month (May) as it enters into a new phase of growth, marked also by the construction of its own, purpose built office at its prestigious Rivers Edge development in nearby Wimborne Minster.

With a background in town planning, immediate and strategic land acquisition, and more latterly as Managing Director for a national developer, Shaun is ideally placed to see operations through to the next chapter.

He said, “I see it as a huge privilege to have been appointed as Wyatt’s first external Managing Director.

“This is a key moment for the business as we look to further invest in scaling up our output over the next few years, whilst still maintaining the quality and high standards that the Wyatt brand is known for and that David has worked so hard to cultivate over the years.

“With a shared ambition to build high quality new homes, I’m looking forward to being part of the next exciting chapter in our journey.”

David Wyatt added, “This change in management reflects our plans to significantly grow the business and raise our profile. I’m confident that Shaun will be integral to helping us deliver our goals with the support of our exceptional team here at Wyatt Homes.”

Wyatt Homes currently has new homes developments in Wimborne, Puddletown and Charminster in Dorset, Yeovil in Somerset and North Baddesley in Hampshire. The company has three new schemes to bring to market this year and is looking to expand its operational area further across the south coast.

Its new head office will be ready by the summer of 2024 when the business will move from its current head office in Poole town centre to Wimborne.

Shaun is married with four children and enjoys making the most of the Dorset coastline with his family whilst also coaching two junior football teams.

For more information visit www.wyatthomes.co.uk.