Evolution approaches major milestone in regenerating communities

A PIONEERING construction business well-known for creating better places for people to live and regenerating communities is approaching a major milestone on properties across a North-West town.

Evolution takes pride in delivering quality private housing, social housing, and sheltered housing to create sustainable communities across Lancashire, Cumbria, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

After more then a decade of success in the construction industry, the business is approaching a total of 5,000 jobs – either refurbishing or maintaining properties – in its hometown base of Blackpool.

Evolution, set up by JJ Fitzgerald in the bedroom of his mum’s council house in nearby Fleetwood, creates positive social impact across the communities it serves through more than a decade of success in the construction industry.

Evolution Managing Director JJ said: “We renovate houses to give people quality homes and we provide jobs which help people build a better life.



“We believe business is a force for good. We put people, places and the planet at the centre of everything we do, offering a brighter, sustainable future to those living in our communities.”

JJ is passionate about giving young people a better start in life and supports a range of pioneering training and employment initiatives, including giving young people from disadvantaged backgrounds opportunities to build a career in the construction industry.

JJ said: “At Evolution we are a family and we care about our people and our communities.

“Providing opportunities to young people is really important to us. It’s about changing people’s lives.”

Evolution employs a team of 20 tradespeople across Blackpool bringing empty properties back to life with complete refurbishments and maintains 650 properties managed by My Blackpool Home.

Evolution’s refurbishment projects, which often include installing new kitchens, new bathrooms, full rewiring, plastering, damp work and decoration, take from six to 12 weeks to complete.

Ben Reader, Evolution Contract Manager, said: “We pride ourselves on the speed and quality of our work. We always deliver on time, on budget and to an industry-leading quality standard, creating better places to live for people across the region.

“It is very satisfying to walk into a property when we first start a job and then a few weeks later walk back in and see how it has been completely transformed and is ready for new tenants to make it their home.”

Dave Spalding, Evolution’s Helpdesk, Fleet and HR Manager, manages the maintenance of 650 My Blackpool Home properties.

Dave said: “We enjoy working with My Blackpool Home which is raising the standard of the rented accommodation market to provide better quality homes – the work we do improves the living conditions of people across Blackpool.”

Evolution employs up to 80 people renovating private housing, social housing and sheltered housing across the North-West.

For more information visit: http://www.evolution-ltd.co.uk/

Ben Reader, Evolution Contract Manager, who manages a team of Evolution tradespeople to refurbish hundreds of homes across Blackpool.

