Experts Confirm Single Family Build-To-Rent Housing Growth Forecasts  

WISE LIVING has backed predictions that Single Family Housing Build-to-Rent (SFH BTR) real estate investment will continue to grow.

Based on Wise Living’s own involvement with 50% of the UK’s existing SFH BTR stock, the experts agree with the JLL 2023 Investor Survey’s strong SFH BTR growth forecasts. However, Paul Staley, managing director of Wise Living, queries the relatively low confidence expressed by real estate investors – with JLL reporting just 20% of those asked expecting SFH to provide the greatest opportunities over the next five years.

Paul, said: “It is surprising that only 20% of real estate investors surveyed by JLL expect SFH to provide the greatest opportunities over the next five years. For me, the changes in the BTR space have been undeniable over the past decade, and increasingly we are seeing SFH being spoken about in its own right, and for good reason.

“This talk has translated into real results, with the number of deals agreed in the UK’s Single Family housing market in Q1 2023 valued at £450m, surpassing the full-year 2022 investment total of £330m, according to the Knight Frank Single Family Housing Report.

“The question now is can this be sustained and will it continue? My answers is yes. Our existing work and current development pipeline points to a flourishing SFH sector. Suburban family rental homes are replacing home ownership and with many private landlords exiting the industry due to economic pressures, institutional investment opportunity is only growing.”

Wise Living has seen a 93% increase on new SFH BTR tenancies starting in 2022 compared with 2021, with 2023 set to surpass this figure. The business has also reported strong occupancy rates of over 98% and low arrears of 0.6%, which points to the success of the model as a reliable investment option going forward.

Paul, continued: “The opportunity now lies in the hands of institutional investors. To truly unlock this sector’s potential, a forward-looking and long-term perspective is needed. As the industry continues to flourish, we are working with investors to align their investment strategies with this momentum.”

