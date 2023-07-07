GMI Construction Group Completes Cheyne’s Impact Build-to-Rent Scheme In Manchester

Alternative asset manager, Cheyne Capital, and contractor GMI Construction Group announce the practical completion and launch of its 144 home Impact Build-to-Rent (BTR) scheme, in the emerging New Cross neighbourhood of Manchester.

Poplin, named in honour of the fabric used to manufacture coats on the same site in the Second World War, will open its doors to residents later this month.

The brick-clad scheme includes a mix of design-led one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. 35 per cent. of the homes are reserved for local key workers at meaningfully discounted rents, over and above local authority planning requirements, and all homes have capped rental increases to offer longer-term certainty for residents.

Marc Banks, Divisional Managing Director North West at GMI Construction Group, said: “We’re pleased to hand over this striking building in New Cross. This scheme is a jewel in the crown of one of the most exciting new areas of Manchester. We’re delighted with what has been achieved, working in partnership with Cheyne and the whole project team. The quality of the product is impressive and epitomises what GMI is all about.”

Designed by award winning practices Tim Groom Architects and YOUTH Studios, Poplin contains 3,500 sq ft of contemporary amenities including a residents’ lounge, co-working spaces, private dining room, 10-storey atrium space and a communal roof terrace with a stunning view of Manchester.

Tim Groom, of Tim Groom Architects, added: “It has been a pleasure to work on this project and the whole team have worked incredibly hard to get all the details right and deliver a building of the highest quality. The façade draws on the familiar warehouse typologies that are so well associated with Manchester and the round headed archways are reminiscent of the nearby market hall. We are committed to creating designs which appreciate context and add value to places and communities and we are proud of the positive contribution this development makes to an increasingly vibrant area of the city.”

Poplin will be operated by Native Residential who already operate the award-winning Kampus scheme in Manchester. Through Native’s pioneering Neighbourhood Hero programme, Poplin will collaborate with local, independent businesses and charities in Manchester.

Jack Greenhalf, Development Manager at Cheyne Capital, concluded: “Poplin is in a fantastic location within the thriving city of Manchester. New residents will benefit from the existing offering of neighbouring Ancoats along with additional new developments to the New Cross area. With a unique brick façade, quality of design has clearly been at the forefront throughout this development. Residents will benefit from high quality, fully furnished apartments and a wealth of amenities with their well-being in mind.

In the current cost of living climate, Poplin will provide renters with longer term security and cost certainty, offering capped annual rental increases for all residents, as well discounted rents for key workers. Set against the current inflationary rental market, these provisions are particularly impactful and have received the full support of local stakeholders. We look forward to delivering a continued pipeline of Impact BTR schemes across the UK.’

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals