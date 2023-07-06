Harley Haddow scoops best Mechanical and Electrical Consultancy at The Grafters Awards

Harley Haddow has received one of the top prizes at The Grafters Awards, scooping the best Mechanical and Electrical Consultancy award.

The ceremony which took place last night (Thursday 29th of June) at The Mercure Picadilly Hotel in Manchester, recognised the best of the Northwest construction and property industry.

Hosted by television and radio presenter, Jenny Powell, the awards, part of Grafters Super Group, celebrate achievements from those across the Northwest industry.

Ian Chalk, director at Harley Haddow said: “We are delighted to have been awarded best Mechanical and Electrical Consultancy and are proud of the accomplishments we have made over the last year in the Northwest.

“It has been an incredible journey so far from when we first opened our office in Manchester, with great project wins and team expansion. Winning something like this really consolidates all the hard work and dedication that has gone in across the consultancy and we can’t wait to build on this even more.”

The consultancy is going from strength to strength, with this most recent accolade one of seven award nominations in 2023 so far. Having opened their Manchester office last year, the team is continuing to grow their Northwest hub with further recruitment ongoing.

If you would like to know more about opportunities within Harley Haddow please visit: https://www.harleyhaddow.com

