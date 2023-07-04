Leading Life Safety manufacturer Hochiki Europe promote Shinsuke Kubo to Managing Director

Mr Shinsuke Kubo, Hochiki Europe’s Commercial Director steps into the role of Managing Director from 3rd July, with Graham Lowe, the outgoing MD, remaining in the business part time to support Mr Kubo during his first year in the role.

Shinsuke Kubo has been part of the Hochiki global operation for close to three decades, moving from Japan to the US and Middle East before joining the UK team a year ago. He takes over from Graham Lowe who has stood at the helm of the European operation for the last 6 years and has taken the organisation to the very front of Hochiki’s global offering, overseeing sustained growth across the European territories during his tenure.

Mr Kubo will call upon his passion for customer experience, along with his extensive knowledge of both the Hochiki product and the fire industry to continue this trajectory and build on the strong legacy he inherits.

Of his new role Shinsuke says:

“I have enjoyed a fantastic career with Hochiki for the last 29 years (in Japan for 17 years, US for 7 years, Dubai 4 years and UK for the past year) and have gained experience of the industry and our customers across the globe.

I’ve learnt a great deal about UK and European markets during the last year and have grown to understand how this region differs from the US, Middle East, and India markets.

I think it’s time to bring all this knowledge together in my new role to continue to grow the business here.” Hochiki Europe continue to commit to ensuring the best people are in place in order to deliver the best life safety technology and customer experience. Kubo’s breadth of experience and the firm foundations he has to build from will undoubtedly stand him in firm stead.

To find out more about Hochiki Europe and its range of market leading life safety products visit hochikieurope.com

