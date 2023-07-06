Leading North West Asbestos Abatement company celebrates five years of success

The award-winning asbestos and abatement company, Amianto Services, is celebrating its five-year anniversary having provided vital services across the UK.

Amianto Services, part of The Sovini Group, offers an award-winning asbestos and abatement removal service, in addition to their recent expansion of services to provide passive fire protection (FIRAS).

Since 2017, Amianto Services have worked on large and complex projects across both the public and private sectors; from NHS trusts and higher education providers to the housing sector and established commercial businesses.

During this time, the firm has also successfully passed all its six external industry-standard audits, including ACAD (Asbestos Control & Abatement Division), ARCA (Asbestos Removal Contractor Association and SafeContractor, to name a few.

In 2022, Amianto Services proudly scooped the ARCA Gold Standard accolade, a prestigious industry award.

In 2022 alone, Amianto Services have also provided additional meaningful employment opportunities, for both trainee and highly skilled operatives.

Tony Loughran, Managing Director of Amianto Services, said: “We established in 2017 to provide asbestos abatement services for our parent company, The Sovini Group. Since then and gaining a wealth of experience in the housing sector, we’ve expanded our service offer and delved into various industries and sectors. Throughout our journey we’ve been recognised by leading industry bodies for our excellence. Furthermore, we’ve continued to provide new and unique employment opportunities across the North West and beyond.”To find out more about Amianto Services click here.

