London Designer Outlet revenue surges with six consecutive record-breaking months as four brands sign upsizing deals

Guess, Levi’s, The North Face and Lindt are the latest in a line-up of brands that have increased their footprint at the centre with Timberland also signing a lease for a new shop.

A total additional 20,612 sq ft has been let to existing brands since 2020, to upsize and introduce new flagship concepts at the centre.

Revenue continues to increase despite the cost-of-living crisis as shoppers look for deals at experiential concept stores in Wembley Park.

The outlet, located in Wembley Park and now in its tenth year, has also recorded its sixth consecutive month of record-breaking trading as May figures topple over the £8m mark

London Designer Outlet (LDO) today announces a bumper crop of upsizings at the capital’s leading fashion and lifestyle destination. Guess, Levi’s, The North Face and Lindt have all invested further into their commitment to the LDO following successful trading, with Timberland joining the centre.

This latest swathe of store upsizes comes as the centre announces its sixth consecutive record-breaking month of trading. Now in its tenth year, the outlet destination has smashed all previous records set for the months of December through to May, exceeding performance expectations.

Trading figures recorded in May have surpassed £8m and beat the previous May record (2019) by 5%.

Guess, which has been at the centre for over nine years, will increase its store size by 40% from 3,576 sq ft to 5,016 sq ft in order to introduce a new flagship concept and expand its offer to include menswear and childrenswear.

After over seven years of successful trading at the centre, Levi’s will also increase its brand offering by 51% as it upsizes from 2,476 sq ft to 3,744 sq ft.

The North Face has committed to a 30% upsizing, increasing its footprint at the centre from 2,770 sq ft to 3,606 sq ft. Timberland will also be joining the LDO having signed a lease to occupy The North Face’s previous unit.

Following Lindt’s stellar success at the LDO – the store is the brand’s best performing in the UK without an onsite café – the Swiss chocolatier and confectionary company is investing over half a million pounds in a new fitout, to introduce a leisure offer with a café, incorporating both gelato and hot chocolate counters.

Matt Slade, Retail Director at Quintain, said:

“These brands’ commitment to further investment in the LDO demonstrates how compelling the centre is as a retail destination to some of the world’s best brands, as well as its longstanding excellent centre performance.

“Brands are aware that consumers today expect more from their physical shopping experience, and outlets are no different. The LDO is a testbed for brands launching experimental stores and upsizes following the reassurance of years of successful trading and proven track record of brand performance at the centre.

“These upsizings and store upgrades demonstrate the strength of the outlet proposition, which provides customers with greater perceived value through a premium shopping experience that ultimately boost sales.”

These latest deals follow a number of new flagship roll-outs by existing brands at the centre, with 20,612 sq ft of additional space being taken by long-standing stores at the LDO since 2020, including global sportswear giants Nike and adidas, as well as fashion behemoths Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

The LDO, managed by Realm, the UK’s specialist outlet operator, is one of only a few outlets that blends retail, F&B, leisure and events in an easy-to-reach urban setting. It features 265,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space, including 70 outlet stores, and offers guests year-round discounts of up to 70%.

Daniel Tomkinson, General Manager, London Designer Outlet said: “It is with great pride that we welcome these new store upgrades from Guess, Levi’s, North Face, Timberland and Lindt, as it demonstrates unyielding confidence in the centre.

“Whilst footfall at the centre is boosted by a varied programme of global sporting and music events, it is the LDO’s appeal amongst an extensive local catchment that are choosing to visit often and spend more, which has enabled the centre and its brands to go from strength to strength.

“This is evidenced the by the consecutive record-breaking trading months that the centre has recorded over the past six months. These upsizing decisions are a clear indication of how compelling the business case for destinations like London Designer Outlet is.”

London Designer Outlet is at the heart of Wembley Park, which features plentiful transport links. Minutes from central London, Wembley Park is easily reached by three tube lines, two train lines, eight bus routes plus ample car parking.

