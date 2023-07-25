MC Construction begins work on Multi-Million Pound School Extension

Work has begun on a multimillion-poundextension at a school in Cheshire to create additional places.

The scheme being undertaken by Salford-based MC Construction at Springfield School in Crewe will help address an urgent need for extra provision in the area for children with complex needs.

The project involves building a wrap-around extension to the school’s existing sports pavilion to create eight new classrooms, ancillary spaces including calm rooms, a sensory room and a therapy room, new hygiene suites and toilets, as well as extending and remodelling existing kitchen facilities.

Springfield is rated as outstanding by Ofsted and was named 2022 School of the Year in the National Schools Awards.

It caters for pupils aged from four to 19 with severe learning difficulties and complex needs, including autism.

Cheshire East Council’s southern planning committee unanimously backed the extension scheme to alleviate the shortfall in places at the school. Demand for specialist school provision is at an all-time high in the area. The new block is scheduled to be ready for use in September 2024.

Russ Forshaw, managing director of MC Construction, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Springfield School and to be once again partnering with Cheshire East Council.

“We have a strong track record of delivering education projects across the region, and the construction of the new teaching block will be our largest to date.

“This is a significant and important scheme which will greatly enhance provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities in the local authority area.

“Our team has proven experience in delivering major projects in sensitive environments and we’re looking forward to delivering a new facility of the highest quality.”

The contract was procured through the North West Construction Hub framework. The architect for the scheme is Halliday Meecham and the quantity surveyor is Currie & Brown.

Other professionals involved in the project include construction design and management adviser David Trowler Associates, mechanical, electrical and plumbing consultancy Davies Partnership and structural engineer Sutcliffe.

Lisa Hodgkison, headteacher at Springfield School, said: “We are delighted to have MC Construction working alongside us to build this much-needed expansion for Springfield.

“They have made a fantastic start and are extremely keen to work with us to ensure our school day is unaffected. They will also be educating our young people on each stage of the build project, to keep them involved in the process.

“The expansion will enable us to provide education and support for more children and families within our immediate locality, where we know there is such great demand for specialist places.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals