Moves for city centre living supported by Hull City Council Cabinet

Proposals for a project to bring around 1,000 new homes to Hull city centre have today been approved by Cabinet.

Schemes on three city centre brownfield sites will now move a step further to preparing and marketing the sites for developer interest.

One site, known as East Bank Urban Village will see up to 850 new homes, with another 200 properties at a second site at St Stephen’s Place.

It is anticipated these sites would offer the potential for high-quality apartments providing social rooftop areas and spaces for families, outdoor play and integrated green spaces, as well as private gardens and sports provisions.

Myton City Gateway is expected to be of mixed commercial use and, given its prominence and proximity to the A63 Castle Street improvements, could deliver an impressive entrance to the city centre with opportunities for retail, commercial and leisure developments.

The overall ambition of the projects is to offer new, inclusive neighbourhoods where people choose to live, work and play, all whilst developing unused brownfield land in the city centre.

This would combine Hull’s unique features to create highly sustainable mixed-use urban developments, as well as balanced and diverse high-quality living which respects and reflects the history of each site.

