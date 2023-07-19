Panattoni announced Top Logistics Developer 7th Year in a row!

Panattoni is the largest logistics real estate developer in Europe for the seventh year in a row, according to PropertyEU’s annual survey of logistics developers.

Panattoni delivered more than 86 million sq ft of warehouse space in 302 developments over the three years to the end of 2022, which was more than three times the amount of its nearest competitor.

Panattoni currently has more than 43 million sq ft of warehouse space under construction with an investment value of €5 billion, which is nearly 30% of the entire European development market of 150 million sq ft, according to PropertyEU.

Each year, PropertyEU publishes a list of the largest logistics real estate developers, based on the volume of floorspace delivered to the market.

