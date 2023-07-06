Robust UK renew membership with Secured by Design

Robust UK supplies steel doorsets to a wide variety of industries, including transport, education, health, housing, industrial, warehousing, and utilities markets, for both new build and refurbishment projects.

Robust UK offer two product ranges with Secured by Design accreditation – TUFF-DOR and SECUR-DOR. Every security door is specially constructed to individual project requirements and features internal reinforcement designed to resist a sustained attack from a wide range of tools, offering a physical barrier to deter and delay intruders for a specified period of time.

Paul Williams, Robust UK, said: “Our continued partnership with SBD has allowed us to provide our customers with a high level of security and peace of mind that our steel door solutions are secure and of the highest quality. The support and expertise of the Designing Out Crime Officers (DOCOs) is crucial in offering an independent security assessment, allowing end users to know that the Police Preferred Specification has been adhered to.”

Hazel Goss, Secured by Design, commented: “It has been a pleasure to renew contracts with Robust, who have been members of Secured by Design since 2013. They offer a great range of Steel doorsets covering various security ratings and styles. I am looking forward to many more years working alongside them.”

You can find out more about Robust UK and their Secured by Design accredited products on their dedicated member page.

Secured by Design (SBD) is owned by the UK Police Service with the specific aim of reducing crime and increasing safety for businesses and individuals.

SBD seeks to improve the physical security of buildings and the surrounding area using products such as doors, windows, locks and walling systems along with fencing systems that meet the SBD Police Preferred Specification security requirements.

SBD have many partner organisations, ranging from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities through to local authorities, housing associations, developers and manufacturers and work closely with standards and certification bodies.

SBD is the only way for companies to obtain police recognition for security-related products in the UK, through the Police Preferred Specification – a product-based accreditation scheme developed over 20 years ago, which provides a recognised standard for all security products that effectively deter and reduce crime. SBD work with manufacturers and standards authorities to ensure that security standards are current and updated to keep pace with emerging crime trends. Learn more about Secured by Design and our member companies at: https://www.securedbydesign.com/