Significant Framework deal to lead Leicester City-Wide Improvement Programme 

COMMITTING its future to regional improvement, leading independent multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard has been appointed to a new framework deal with Leicester City Council.

Operating on an initial two-year term, with options to extend for a further two, the framework will see Pick Everard flex its broad range of consultancy services, working closely with the council’s Estates and Building Services (EBS) department to drive city-wide improvement programmes.

Pick Everard will lead ‘Lot A’ on the Project Construction Professional Services Framework, providing multi-disciplinary consultancy across the entirety of the council’s estate, including schools and education, transport, art galleries and museums, leased premises, public and office buildings, and housing.

Matt Hall, Director at Pick Everard

Matt Hall, national director at Pick Everard, said: “This appointment marks a significant period for our business and Leicester City Council, which like all local authorities across the country is working hard to deliver and maintain a building stock fit for current and future sustainability standards.

“As sole multi-disciplinary supplier, our aim is to deliver real value to the city, building on our previous work across a broad and varied estate, that will deliver the best possible outcomes, with high quality assets that will positively impact this generation and the next.”

Pick Everard will cover a range of projects under the framework agreement, including new builds, extensions, refurbishments and housing builds.

In total, it will provide more than 30 multi-disciplinary services, tying into a council-led vision to provide Leicester with a high quality, efficient, effective, and sustainable built environment.

Alastair Hamilton, partner at Pick Everard

Alastair Hamilton, partner at Pick Everard, said: “Our philosophy at Pick Everard is to deliver better together, and with this major appointment, we look to the next phase of enhancing the city we have so rightly called home since 1866.

“It is an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy through a programme of works that combines industry leading expertise under one central collaborative relationship.

“We’re proud to continue our ongoing work with Leicester City Council and to partner them in this onward journey.”

Matt Wallace, director of estates and building services at Leicester City Council, said: “Having undertaken a robust procurement exercise to provide essential construction professional services and support to the council, we are delighted to be working with a successful, Leicester-based company like Pick Everard, that has such a strong and proven track record in local development.

“Having access to its supply chain, along with their shared passion for improving the quality of life for people living and working in Leicester, will be invaluable to us as we deliver the council’s vision to sustainably develop the city and support Leicester’s economic growth and future prosperity.”

Pick Everard is a major contributor to city-wide improvement programmes, having delivered project management on the £14.5m Leicester Royal Infirmary relocation of East Midland’s Congenital Heart Centre in 2021.

For more information on Pick Everard and the services it provides, visit https://www.pickeverard.co.uk/.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals