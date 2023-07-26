Signify’s energy-efficient LED lighting helps the Borough of Sefton on its way to net zero emissions

26,000 public lights will be upgraded across roads, streets, and residential areas for greater energy efficiency, reduced costs and maintenance, and better quality of life for residents and visitors.

Upgraded lighting is expected to save 7,161,500 kWh /£1.8 million annually on energy consumption, prior to the upgrade and reduce maintenance costs by circa 45%.

The lighting upgrade is a major step in the council’s goal to hit net zero by 2030.

Signify, the world leader in lighting, is supporting Sefton Council’s climate action by upgrading the borough’s public lighting to energy-efficient LED. The project includes the upgrade of 26,000 light points on traffic routes, roads, streets, and residential areas. The phased program will be completed in 2025 and is expected to reduce annual maintenance by 45%, saving the council over 7,161,500 kWh energy per year/£1.8 million per year on energy costs following the completion (based on average and estimated prices 2021-2025), as the lighting installed uses up to 70% less energy, when compared to the existing HID lighting installed.The reduction in ongoing energy costs is expected to pay for the project in full within 8 years. The upgrade is even more important against the backdrop of the ongoing energy crisis. This upgrade takes the council closer to its goal of leading to net zero carbon by 2030.

In July 2019, Sefton Council declared a climate emergency and enacted a plan to reduce its environmental impact through energy efficiency and carbon reduction projects, leading to net zero carbon by 2030. By upgrading public lighting within the borough, the council can contribute to its goals to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption while also reducing long-term maintenance and improving the street environment for residents and visitors.

Sefton has been on its path to net carbon zero since 2020, but skyrocketing energy prices and the need for safer streets for pedestrian and highway users have raised the urgency of replacing outdated technology with alternatives that are long lasting, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly. Signify’s Philips LumiStreet gen2 LED luminaries were selected for the project. LED lighting is a safe, highly effective alternative to older technologies like the High Intensity Discharge (HID) lamps that were previously in place within the borough of Sefton. LED lamps can produce excellent light levels using far less energy than their conventional counterparts and require little ongoing maintenance. According to Signify’s own data, if the entire UK&I region followed the example of Sefton Council and switched all conventional road and streetlights to LED, the country could save 603 thousand tonnes of carbon and £520 million per year in energy costs.

In addition, the LED lights offer improved colour rendering which helps CCTV recognition, creating a greater sense of well-being and security for people in the area. LED lights can be more precisely focused on roads and paths to minimise any intrusion into homes or gardens. A neutral white colour was selected for the project to maintain a pleasant night-time atmosphere while maintaining excellent visibility.

Sefton Council worked with Jones Lighting to carry out trials comparing results from different manufacturers to assess their relative quality and efficiency. Signify’s lighting solution impressed the council with its design, performance, and total cost of ownership, which considers how the initial project investment is offset by the energy savings achieved by converting existing lighting to LED. The reduction in ongoing energy costs is expected to pay for the project in full within 8 years.

“The LED upgrade is a significant step forward towards Sefton Councils’ commitment to becoming net zero by 2030. Additionally, the streets are now lit better than before to ensure citizens can feel more confident and secure during the evenings or nights. A great win for the citizens and the borough’’ said Dave Jones, Managing Director, Jones Lighting.

“After an extensive test of the market in which we reviewed the lanterns performance and costs followed on site trails, we determined that Signify would be our preferred manufacturer for the LED conversion scheme.” Said Mark Bond, Senior Street Lighting Engineer at Sefton Council. “Signify’s lanterns provided us with excellent output in terms of lighting performance and energy efficiency. After working with Signify and its logistics team, we’ve been very pleased with delivery timescales and overall performance.”

“Addressing climate change is the most urgent issue of our age,” said Dervan Alleyne, Director Public Lighting and Sports Lighting, Signify UKI. “The lighting upgrade reinforces how lighting can contribute to the council’s agenda and the environment. We are proud to support Sefton Council in its journey to net zero and at the same time, create an improved experience for local people and visitors.”

Learn more about the impact of switching to LED on Signify’s website.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals