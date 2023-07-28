The Skills Centre welcomes the UK Government’s biggest cladding funding scheme

One of the UK’s leading construction skills training companies The Skills Centre, which is currently running specialist cladding skills bootcamps in London, welcomes the announcement that the UK government will be providing more funding for cladding removal.

Jon Howlin, CEO The Skills Centre, says: “This is great step for building safety in the UK and will hopefully bring some comfort to those whose properties are affected by removing burden of funding remedial works..

“However, there is still a huge shortfall in trained personnel to complete the works safely. Continued investment in building the workforce is required to ensure remedial works are completed by individuals with the correct training and experience. For those interested in entering construction, this is a great opportunity to specialise from the start, and with funding in place, and 30 years of buildings to retrofit, there are great career opportunities in cladding.

“To open the doors to these opportunities, The Skills Centre has led a collaboration with The Greater London Authority, CITB and leading employers to design a bespoke, 7-week bootcamp. Delivered from our specialist facility near Stratford, the newly launched programme provides learners with the specialist skills, knowledge and, crucially, site experience they need to start making the UK’s buildings safer for everyone.

“Employers or learners interested in taking part can learn more online or get in touch with the team: https://theskillscentre.co.uk/courses-services/rainscreen-cladding-bootcamp”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals