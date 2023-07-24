Wyatt Homes Celebrates Handover of affordable homes to Housing Association at Wimborne Development

Wyatt Homes, a leading South West housebuilder recently handed over a collection of new high-quality apartments at the prestigious Rivers Edge development in Wimborne.

These homes have been built for Aster Group, a housing association dedicated to providing affordable homes for communities across the South of England and London.

Situated in the heart of Wimborne, Rivers Edge will offer 79 homes for both affordable rent and shared ownership across five phases upon completion. Aster customers moved into the first phase in March 2021.

Shared ownership provides an affordable way onto – or back onto – the housing ladder. Buyers purchase a share of a property and pay rent on the remaining share. This reduces the size of the initial deposit required and if they want to, purchasers can buy more shares in their property (known as staircasing), eventually leading to outright home ownership.

The newly handed-over apartments mark a significant milestone in this project.

Shaun Pettitt, Managing Director of Wyatt Homes, commented on the achievement, stating, “We are delighted to have successfully completed and handed over these exceptional apartments to Aster Group. Rivers Edge represents our commitment to excellence and innovation in housebuilding.

“We have worked tirelessly to create homes that not only offer exceptional quality and craftsmanship but also contribute to the overall well-being and prosperity of the local community. We are confident that the residents will enjoy a fantastic living experience at Rivers Edge.”

Nick Ridd, Site Manager at Rivers Edge, expressed his pride in the completion of the apartments, saying, “Handing over these apartments to Aster Group is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team at Wyatt Homes.

“It has been a pleasure overseeing the construction process, ensuring attention to detail and high quality at every stage. We are thrilled to have contributed to the creation of outstanding homes.”

Jane Gallifent, Development and Sales Director at Aster Group said: “The team at Wyatt Homes have done a fantastic job at delivering these beautiful new affordable homes which we’ll be proudly handing over to our customers who are either choosing them as a great option for affordable rent or buying through shared ownership.

“Being handed the keys to a new home provides our customers with long-term security. For many it means they are able to remain living in an area they often grew up in, close to family and friends but otherwise would’ve been priced out of due to an acute shortage of affordable homes, an issue that is a particular problem in the South West.”

