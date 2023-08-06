6 Essential Equipment For Your Construction Projects

Failing to have the proper equipment on a building site might jeopardize the project’s development and success. While specific machinery is required for each work, a few must-have tools are useful in all types of building construction. According to KPMG, more than 50% of construction projects fail due to the unavailability of on-site equipment. Having and using the following equipment will ensure that the job goes off without a hitch.

Tractors or tow-truck

A tow truck is a flexible vehicle in construction since it can transport or pull equipment throughout the job site. A tow truck will suffice if the materials being towed aren’t as hefty or demanding as industrial equipment. If you require more horsepower or a diesel vehicle, a tractor is your best choice because it can transport things about the site easily and rapidly, regardless of size.

Crane mount and forklift

A crane is required for moving things from one height to another. For smaller-scale operations, a huge tower crane will not be required. However, you must hoist goods over short distances on the construction site. In this case, a forklift will work well. Therefore, ensure that you have this equipment on your construction site. If you have enough funds, you can buy one. Alternatively, you can opt for a forklift hire if you are working with a tight budget.

Bulldozer vehicles

Bulldozers are as useful as crawler equipment for pushing and removing sand and rock from a construction zone. Bulldozers clear the job swiftly and effectively, allowing personnel to resume working on schedule. The machine’s attachment on the rear works well for breaking up asphalt and concrete, so keep this in mind.

Trenchers

Trenchers, also known as trenching machines, dig trenches in the soil. These ditches are commonly used for pipeline installation, cable laying, drainage, and other application. Trenching machines are categorised into chain trenchers or wheeled trenchers. Chain trenchers have a fixed arm with a digging chain. On the other hand, wheeled trenchers have a metal wheel with digging teeth wrapped around it. Wheeled trenchers are more suited for excavating hard soil layers.

Excavators

Excavators are vital and commonly utilized pieces of construction equipment. Their primary function is to excavate, but they are also employed for various other tasks such as tree cutting, demolition, heavy lifting, and river dredging. It’s worth noting that excavators are equipped with a digging bucket at the end of a long arm and a cabinet for the machine operator. This entire cabin design is adjustable up to 360 degrees, making operating easier.

Graders

Graders are another construction equipment that plays a major role in any construction project. Its primary function is to level the soil surface. It has a horizontal blade between the front and rear wheels that is lowered into the ground when operating. The operating cabin is located on top of the rear axle setup. Motor graders also remove snow and dirt from roadways before installing asphalt and remove unwanted soil layers from the ground.