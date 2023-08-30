Beal Homes secures planning approval to complete £210m development

Regional housebuilder Beal Homes has secured full planning permission to complete a £210m development in one of Yorkshire’s fastest-growing towns.

The planning approval from East Riding of Yorkshire Council is for 600 homes, giving the green light for Beal to continue to deliver The Greenways in Goole.

The Greenways is Beal’s largest-ever development, ultimately extending to 806 properties, and the biggest housing scheme in the East Yorkshire town for decades.

The development is on a 73-acre site equivalent to almost 50 football pitches off Rawcliffe Road in Goole. Beal has now sold more than 180 homes at The Greenways, with continuing strong demand from a wide range of househunters.

Many buyers been local people achieving their dream of owning a high-quality new home in their home town, as the Beal investment is addressing a shortage of new-build properties in Goole.

The Greenways is a key element of an ongoing wave of investment in Goole, including a £200m-plus rail village being developed by Siemens Mobility and a worldwide distribution hub for FTSE 100 company Croda, which are creating hundreds of highly-skilled jobs in the town.

Beal Chief Executive Richard Beal said: “We identified the rich potential of Goole many years ago now, as well as a pent-up demand for high-quality new homes in the town.

“The strong sales we have achieved and the continuing high demand we are seeing at The Greenways has justified our confidence.

“We’re now pleased to have secured full planning permission to continue our long-term investment and the critical contribution we’re making to Goole’s remarkable rejuvenation.”

The 600 homes that have now received full planning consent will comprise a selection of East Yorkshire-based Beal’s most popular two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Beal Land Director Chris Murphy said: “The Greenways has transformed the quality and variety of housing in Goole, providing luxury, contemporary homes for local residents as well as attracting new people to the town.

“As the largest single development in our company’s history, securing full planning permission for the remainder of The Greenways marks another significant milestone in our delivery of this long-term scheme.

“It builds on our proud history of delivering high-quality developments that enhance local communities, provide desirable places to live, and support economic growth.”

The Greenways is playing a major role in the regeneration of Goole. Over the course of the development, Beal’s investment will secure the employment of almost 2,500 people in construction and related roles and in the local community.

