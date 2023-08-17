Buro Happold to Lead Next Phase of Mayor of London’s Local Energy Accelerator Programme  

Global engineering, design, and advisory practice Buro Happold will continue its role as lead consultant for the Mayor of London’s Local Energy Accelerator (LEA) – a funding programme which supports the development and delivery of local energy projects across London – as it is extended to Spring 2024.

A further £3 million of funding has been made available from the Mayor of London to support organisations to deliver clean and flexible local energy projects and help to meet London’s ambition of being net zero carbon by 2030.

Buro Happold will work closely with partners Turner & Townsend and communications consultancy Camargue to continue the work done to date to decarbonise London and tackle the climate emergency.

Through the continued programme, funded support and expertise will be provided to organisations including local authorities, government departments, NHS Trusts, and housing associations to develop projects such as district heat networks and technologies, including heat pumps and solar PV.

Buro Happold will continue to lead on the delivery of the programme, working closely with beneficiary organisations across London and providing technical expertise to support the development of projects. Their extensive energy consulting work will help guide organisations across London to benefit from low carbon, low-cost energy solutions that are suited to the challenges faced because of climate change.

Turner & Townsend will continue to provide programme management services for the GLA and support the Local Energy Accelerator’s beneficiaries. As well as supporting the application process, the firm will provide guidance and oversight throughout the projects to help ensure effective delivery.

Camargue will continue to provide communications and engagement support, including promoting the programme to potential beneficiaries across London and driving applications for funding.

Shirley Rodrigues, Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy said: “The Mayor is committed to making London net zero by 2030 and as we see the growing impacts of climate change on our world and our city we know we must accelerate our work on this target. We all need to work together and make the bold decisions now.

“I’m pleased that the Mayor is providing further funding to support the delivery and development of local energy projects and that Buro Happold will continue their excellent work as lead consultant for the Mayor’s Local Energy Accelerator. This programme has already helped hundreds of London based organisations to reduce their carbon footprint and work towards achieving net zero in 2030. Working together we can build a better London for everyone – a safer, fairer, greener and more prosperous city for all Londoners.”

Alasdair Young, Director of Energy at Buro Happold said: “We are delighted to be able to continue our work, along with our partners, to support organisations across London developing clean and locally generated energy projects. The Mayor has set ambitious targets to decarbonise London. Scaling up local net-zero carbon energy systems requires a step change in the pace of deployment. It is an exciting time, but there are huge challenges for councils looking to transition to low carbon energy. However, with the right guidance and leadership, the opportunities to reduce energy, reduce cost and cut carbon are real. We have found that many organisations are committed to reducing their emissions but often struggle to access specialist, independent expertise. Buro Happold is relishing the opportunity to lead in this critical area for London to deliver on important net zero targets and are delighted to be supporting the GLA in providing access to skills which will help to tackle this huge challenge.”

Matt Sutton, Director at Camargue, said: “It’s brilliant to see the progress that has been made over the last few years by organisations across London to decarbonise the city, and to have worked closely with the GLA to support this work through the Local Energy Accelerator programme.

“Over the coming months we’ll be helping the GLA to promote the extended programme and drive applications for funding – supporting the delivery of more essential clean energy projects. We’ll also be telling the story of the success of the programme to date and fostering collaboration between beneficiaries to continue the move towards net zero over the coming years.”

Richard McWilliams, Director of Sustainability at Turner & Townsend, said: “Decarbonising the UK’s energy and heat networks is central to achieving our net zero ambitions, and strengthening national energy security. This award demonstrates our ability to drive complex programmes and it’s fantastic to be able to continue our work in supporting the delivery of essential local energy projects.

“Our long-standing relationship with the GLA and strong track record of working in partnership with local authorities makes us well placed to support the energy transition across the capital.”

Buro Happold is leading the design and deployment of innovative net-zero carbon heat and renewable energy systems across the UK. This ranges from river, lake and mine water source heat pumps to district energy schemes which recycle waste heat from sewage to provide hot water and heating to homes and workplaces. Their specialists work with clients to tackle technical and commercial challenges. They prepare investment cases and high-performance designs which enable clients to decarbonise the built environment across scale – buildings, campuses, and cities.

Buro Happold is committed to developing and sharing knowledge of this critical issue across engineering and construction. They were among the first signatories to the World Green Building Council Net Zero Carbon Buildings Declaration and have a seat on the steering group for the UK Green Building Council net zero carbon buildings framework definition task group.

