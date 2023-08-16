Canmoor appoints Muir Construction to deliver £25m speculative development at Westway, Glasgow Airport

Canmoor has appointed Muir Construction as the main contractor to deliver the £25m brand new speculative development at Westway, next to Glasgow Airport.

Works have now commenced on the 13-acre site, which will consist of two high-quality industrial/ warehouse units of 86,630 sq ft and 202,230 sq ft, to be known as “Westway 90” and “Westway 200” respectively. The larger unit will be capable of being split into two units of 91,110 sq ft and 118,140 sq ft.

The construction process will take between twelve and fifteen months, with completion of Westway 90 scheduled in Q3 of 2024 and in Q4 for Westway 200.

Gregor King, Canmoor’s Asset Manager at Westway said:

“We are pleased to see Muir Construction start works here at Westway. We look forward to bringing this “best in class” sustainable development opportunity to the market over the next year or so. We anticipate strong demand for the space due to the quality of the buildings being developed and the continued strength of the industrial and logistics market in the west coast of Scotland.”

Alan Muir, Managing Director of Muir Construction added:

“We are delighted to be able to start construction on site at Westway. We have extensive experience of industrial developments and look forward to delivering a high quality end product, to meet market demand.”

The units will be of steel portal frame construction, with eaves heights of 12.5m. Each will feature ample dock leveller loading bays and also provide high quality offices. There will be dedicated car parking, generous HGV parking and extensive yards space, up to 50 metres deep.

Each unit is designed as all electric, targeting BREEAM “Excellent” and EPC ratings of “A”. Further green credentials include electric car charging points, provision for PV panels and air source heat pumps. This all combines well with further ESG initiatives across the entire estate.

The development will provide quick and direct access from Westway to Junction 28 of the M8, via the recently opened Barnwell Street Bridge, as well as to Glasgow Airport and the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS). It will be adjacent to the recently opened Filshill distribution centre and has the potential to attract further new businesses and bring employment opportunities to the area.



Andrew McCracken, Director of JLL said:

“The industrial and logistics sector in Scotland continues to perform well, with demand from a range of occupiers. This development at Westway offers opportunities for occupiers to acquire brand new, high specification units with good yard provision, strong environmental credentials and great connectivity to Glasgow Airport and the M8 motorway.”

Canmoor’s joint leasing agents are JLL and Colliers, with management by Knight Frank.

