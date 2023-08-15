Carrier Hosts Decarbonisation Technology Webinar to Support Commercial Buildings and Industries’ Journey to Net Zero

Carrier hosted an educational webinar to discuss how heat pump technology can play a vital role in decarbonising the commercial heating segment and help companies in different industries move closer to net zero. Carrier is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.
The Journey to Decarbonisation and Net Zero using Heat Pump Technology, is available to watch on-demand for free here. The hour-long webinar provides insight and practical guidance into Carrier’s approach and solutions to decarbonisation and highlighted government incentives available to support the adoption of heat pump technology.
Carrier Commercial HVAC UK experts explained how heat pumps operate and how customers can harness the technology to reduce their carbon footprint, become more energy efficient and cut energy costs. Guest speaker David Sullivan, General Manager at E.ON’s Citigen district heating network detailed how E.ON is using heat pumps to power heat networks.
This award-winning heat network project in the City of London supplies renewable, low-carbon heating and cooling to buildings across the Square Mile. Three Carrier AquaForce® 61XWHZE high-temperature heat pumps, which operate on hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) R-1234ze refrigerant, extract thermal energy from water pumped from deep boreholes in the aquifer 200 metres beneath the capital. Groundwater sourced from the aquifer is used in the heat pump system and recirculated back to source for reuse in E.ON’s application or by others. The heat pumps also harness waste heat from the existing combined heat and power plant that would otherwise be lost to the atmosphere.
“We were really excited to host this webinar and share our expertise on decarbonisation and heat pumps,” said Paul Smith, Commercial HVAC Director UK&I, Carrier. “We want to help our customers meet their decarbonisation goals and this session provides practical advice about how our high-performance heat pump-based solutions can help them do that. Harnessing the power of heat pumps can have huge benefits for our customers, not just in terms of heating and cooling, but for the environment and their return on investment.”
Innovative, efficient heat pump solutions support Carrier’s aim of helping customers reduce their GHG emissions by more than 1 gigaton by 2030 as part of its own 2030 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Goals.
The webinar is available to watch on-demand at http://bit.ly/carrier_webinar
