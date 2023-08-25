Contractor Clegg Group celebrates Nottinghamshire Day with milestone

A nearly 100-year-old company that has spent a quarter of its life in Nottingham is celebrating Nottinghamshire Day by reflecting on the past 25 years in the city.



Clegg Group was founded in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, in Derbyshire, in 1932 – as D.E. Clegg & Co Ltd.

After sustained growth, the company relocated to The Lace Market in Nottingham in 1998 and is this year celebrating being in the city for 25 years, operating as both design and build contractor (Clegg Construction Ltd) and food sector specialists (Clegg Food Projects Ltd).



On Nottinghamshire Day (25th August), Clegg Group is reflecting on the way it has helped to shape the city and the county, and the links the company has built with a range of good causes and charities in the area.

Key projects delivered by Clegg Construction include the £27m River Crescent apartment development, which is at the forefront of the Trentside regeneration, Center Parcs’ highly sustainable offices and headquarters, situated within Sherwood Energy Village, two state-of-the-art stands (Bridgford Road and Fox Road), floodlights and an electronic scorecard for Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club at Trent Bridge, plus a first-class training facility created for Nottingham Forest Football Club.



Clegg has developed multiple projects with the city’s universities and also local schools. Its partnership with the University of Nottingham began in 2000 with an extension to the East Midlands Conference Centre and the company is currently on site modernising the university’s historic Florence Boot Hall building – a project that was highly commended in the East Midlands Energy Efficiency Awards.



Clegg also delivered the University of Nottingham’s Energy Technology Building – which was awarded the country’s first BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rating for an educational building – plus the RIBA Award-winning, BREEAM Excellent Lyth Building recently completed for Nottingham Trent University, as well as a sixth form centre for Rushcliffe Academy in West Bridgford, Victoria House student accommodation in the city centre, and a 191-bed student accommodation scheme on Nottingham Trent University’s Brackenhurst Campus.



The company is currently on site at Carlton le Willows Academy.

In addition, Clegg Food Projects, which designs and builds specialist manufacturing facilities nationally, has delivered a wide range of schemes in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire over the years, including multiple projects at Pork Farms, including factory extensions, three developments at Northern Foods in Bulwell, including a pizza factory, two projects at Freshcut Foods, plus two schemes at Riverside Bakery, which included a food factory extension and office refurbishment.



Clegg Construction Pre-Construction Director, Ross Crowcroft, said: “Clegg Group has a long history in the East Midlands, having been founded more than 90 years ago in Derbyshire.



“Today, on Nottinghamshire Day, it’s fitting that we celebrate and look back on the 25 years that we have been based in Nottingham. We are immensely proud of the role we have played in the community – helping to shape the city and the county, and supporting a number of good causes.”



In 1998, following almost 70 years of being based in Derbyshire, Clegg (then known as D.E. Clegg) made the decision to switch counties, with the company’s 23-strong employee base packing up the office and moving to Nottingham’s vibrant and historic lace market – based at the Grade II listed Bishops House building, which overlooks St Mary’s Church – the oldest parish church in Nottinghamshire. Coincidently, Clegg had refurbished the building some years previously.



Clegg Construction PA Julie Dallison is one of a handful of employees who have been with the company since it was based in Ilkeston.

She said: “Clegg has grown considerably in the years that I have worked for the business, and it’s been great to have shared several significant milestones in the company’s history, including our move to Nottingham 25 years ago and the subsequent growth that has been achieved. Nottinghamshire continues to offer us a wealth of opportunities and we are proud to be a key member of the construction and development sector here. It’s also been a privilege to work in such a beautiful setting in the Lace Market, in the heart of the city.”



Clegg Group, which had a joint turnover of more than £165m in 2022, is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) company which ranked 34th in the Nottinghamshire Top 200 list last year. Focusing on repeat business it continues to work with some of the world’s largest companies.



During its long history, it has built strong relationships with charities and social enterprises and to mark its 25th anniversary of being in Nottingham is supporting 25 good causes including continued sponsorship of Erewash Partnership, participation in EDGE’s and SCAPE’s charity football matches, and collections for Peterborough and Maltby foodbanks. Clegg representatives have also taken part in two careers days at South Notts Academy and have supported numerous local and national charities such as Emmanuel House Support Centre, Nottingham Children’s Hospital, The Salvation Army, Prostate Cancer UK, and Crohn’s & Colitis UK. In addition, the Clegg Group supports Nightingale Primary School in Eastwood through the Greggs Breakfast Club, which provides a free, nutritional breakfast to children who need it, to ensure pupils are prepared for the day ahead.



Clegg Group is a privately owned company that has been delivering construction projects across a range of sectors for over 90 years.

Its services are provided through two principal operating companies – Clegg Construction and Clegg Food Projects – to offer specialist knowledge and experience as well as deliver a tailored service for clients.

For more information visit www.clegggroup.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals