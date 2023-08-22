Engineering Consultancy Increases Northern Presence as Team Grows in Number and Knowledge 

FOLLOWING its expansion into the north of England in late 2022, engineering consultancy Hexa has continued to solidify its presence in the region through the appointment of three new team members.

In line with an increased project portfolio and capabilities, a milestone for the consultancy came with the appointment of director Richard Osbond at the end of 2022, spearheading Hexa’s growth into Leeds and the north of England.

Richard, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, has since been working to build the team further. Three new experts have joined bringing a wealth of experience and skills from a mix of engineering backgrounds, which follows the appointment of senior technician Jake Adams in May,

Bringing with them varied backgrounds in the industry, principal engineers Matt Freeman and Alex Hopton are now supporting Hexa’s capabilities in sectors including commercial, industrial and education. Alex experience is in building structures, while Matt has previously specialised in sustainable drainage systems and highway design.

Speaking on his time with Hexa so far, Matt said: “Since joining the Hexa team in Leeds, I’ve been able to apply the knowledge I’ve earned throughout my career while also gaining new insight and skills.

“From my first day, I’ve been excited by what we’re planning to achieve. I’ve had the opportunity to work on innovative projects, such as the civil engineering design for the UK’s first Passivhaus hotel in Runswick Bay; the kind of project every engineer wishes for when starting their career.”

Balancing work and study, Usaama Yate, a project structural engineer is the third newest addition. Usaama has a background in various engineering realms including developing design concepts and ensuring compliance. Having spent five years in the sector, Usaama is also studying part time for a civil engineering degree at Leeds Beckett University.

The team now reside at Studio 22 at 46, The Calls in Leeds City Centre, with Richard at the helm.

Richard said: “Hexa’s expansion to the north started as a small idea and to now have an established team of five in total with a project portfolio that has grown organically, is something I am exceptionally proud of.

“We’re lucky that with our Hexa North team, we’ve all had the pleasure of working with each other before, so we have those strong relationships that we’re able to continuously build on.”

Since establishing its team in Leeds, Hexa has been working on several projects in the region including a multi-storey car park and multi-storey office block as part of the redevelopment of Whitehall Riverside. Hexa North is also involved in a number of high-level projects across England, alongside colleagues based at the Hexa head office in Nottingham city centre.

For more information about Hexa, please visit https://www.hexaconsulting.co.uk/

