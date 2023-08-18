Gateley expands its Property Platform with the acquisition of RJA Consultants

Professional services group Gateley, has acquired chartered quantity surveying practice RJA Consultants in a deal which will expand the services of its Property Platform.

Gateley’s Property Platform combines the expertise of its legal professionals with the tax specialists, surveyors, architects and engineers within its consultancy businesses to produce full-service solutions for a range of construction, development and property matters.

Based out of offices in Leicester and Nottingham, RJA Consultants (RJA) is a chartered quantity surveying practice providing surveying and project management services nationally across a variety of property and construction projects. The business advises on a wide range of residential development and commercial property matters, as well as supporting building projects within the health and insurance sectors. RJA also has a dedicated clerk of works team strategically positioned to deliver quality inspection services on construction sites across the country.

RJA Consultants will trade as Gateley RJA and Richard Julian and directors Steven Collin, Liza Julian, Hardeep Kooner and Chris Clubb will continue to work as part of the RJA management team post acquisition.

Richard Julian, founder and managing director at Gateley RJA, explained: “Joining a larger professional services company is a really positive move for our consultancy. Our culture is very in line with how Gateley operates so it will not only enhance our strategic growth plans but also allow us to build upon the great service and client focus that we are well known for. As far as our clients are concerned its very much business as usual but we are looking forward to being able to develop the depth of our offering and collaborate on projects with our new wider Group colleagues.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Callum Nuttall, partner and Property Platform head at Gateley, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome the RJA team to our Property Platform. RJA’s services share key commonalities with our legal teams and other consultancy businesses, especially Gateley Smithers Purslow and Gateley Vinden, and will complement our full-service offering. The acquisition will also bring opportunities to increase our market share and extend our services within resilient sectors such as affordable housing and insurance services.”

