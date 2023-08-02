Hallstone Announces Exponential Sales Growth

Hallstone, part of the Rolawn group, has recorded a “marked increase” in sales for the first half of 2023 – including seeing bulk bag revenue surge by more than 50%.

Having relaunched as a trade only brand in March this year, Hallstone, which is known for its premium landscaping products, has announced that sales of its bulk bag products are up over 50% on last year’s figures.

Hallstone supplies bulk bag products including premium topsoil, bark mulch, wood chippings and compost, to a network of over 400 trusted stockists across the UK.

Taking the decision not to sell directly online, Hallstone instead updated its branding and website with the express intention of driving customers to trade stockists, a tactic that is working well for the firm – Hallstone’s merchant channel being 47% up on the previous year and the number of Hallstone stockists increasing by 63%.

Hallstone, which has experienced the growth between March and June 2023, attributes the rise to the brand becoming a dedicated trade-only supplier, and to the new direction more effectively communicating the significant benefits of Hallstone to stockists and merchants.

“We have a clear, simple focus; consistent, reliable, premium landscaping products to the trade, at competitive prices.”

Jonathan Hill, Sales Director at Hallstone said, “We’re very pleased to see that our new approach is being so well received by trade customers, it speaks volumes about the products and the service we provide.”

Hallstone, which has also achieved a 99.3% customer satisfaction rate, forecasts a continued increase in demand and is confident that by providing reliable, consistent landscaping products that it can continue to meet and exceed market expectations.

For more information on Hallstone please visit: https://www.hallstone.co.uk

