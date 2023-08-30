Higgins Partnerships awarded Ledbury Estate Redevelopment

Southwark Council has selected Higgins Partnerships as its development partner for the two phase, £176 million estate regeneration of Ledbury Estate in Peckham.

Four existing blocks, which were identified as ‘having serious structural and fire safety issues’ by the council, will be replaced with a new development of 340 mixed tenure homes set within six blocks ranging from five to 22 storeys in height. There will also be the reprovision of a community centre and a multi-use games area along with wider estate improvement works.

Extensive consultation has taken place with Ledbury Estate residents who voted in favour of demolishing the four blocks and providing modern high quality new homes designed by Karausevic Carson Architects. 224 of these homes will replace the existing homes which will comprise 206 socially rented homes and 18 leaseholds properties.

Cllr Helen Dennis, Southwark Council’s Cabinet Member for New Homes and Sustainable Development, said, “We’re very pleased to welcome Higgins to the Ledbury Estate project. Their appointment marks the next milestone in our journey to providing high-quality new homes on the estate in line with our residents’ wishes. We look forward to seeing these new homes and amenities become reality as the transformation of the Ledbury Estate gets underway.”

Located on the site of the former Bromyard House, Phase one will feature 80 new homes within two blocks. All the affordable rent properties will be completed prior to the occupation of the market sale homes to allow for the decant of residents from the second phase and to give those currently living ‘off site’ a right to return.

Phase two will see the demolition of Peterchurch, Sarnsfield and Skenfrith Houses and associated underground garages to create 260 new homes, two commercial units and the new community centre and MUGA.

Declan Higgins, Chief Executive Officer for Higgins Group comments, “On the back of our successful partnership with Southwark Council at our Ecole development we are delighted to be appointed as development partner to redevelop Ledbury Estate.

“This scheme has undergone extensive consultation with the community who have been at the forefront of the design process; we now look forward to starting work to deliver these much needed new homes for the area.

“Throughout the development we will also provide training and employment opportunities and support the up skilling of local people with at least 25% of our labour resources coming from the Southwark area. We will also work with community groups and social enterprises to allow us to design targeted community led social value initiatives which create impact and leave a lasting legacy.”

The new homes will be built in accordance with the council’s New Homes Design Standards providing high quality, energy efficient and sustainable homes.

The wider neighbourhood will also benefit from landscaping and new public realm with a large, multi-purpose garden courtyard featuring community growing and play area along with a series of tree-lined paths that extend out to create new pedestrian and cycle friendly connections between the Old Kent Road, Pencraig Way and Bird in Bush Park to the south-west.

For further information about Higgins Partnerships please visit www.higginspartnerships.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals