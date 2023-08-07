Kimberly-Clark Professional Launches Golden Service Awards 2024

Prestigious event for Facilities Management and Cleaning industry to be held at iconic Mayfair hotel
Considered to be the pinnacle awards for the cleaning industry, Kimberly-Clark Professional is delighted to announce the return of the Golden Service Awards on Thursday 23 May 2024 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.
Created more than 30 years ago, the biennial Golden Service Awards are one of the most prestigious events and sought-after accolades in the facilities management (FM) and cleaning industry across a variety of sectors, including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, education, leisure and office.
“Behind the scenes, our cleaning and FM teams continue to make our workspaces and our public venues safe despite difficult times for all of us,” said Craig Bowman, General Manager for the UK and Ireland at Kimberly-Clark Professional. “We can go to work and attend events with our families and friends trusting that the many cleaners and FMs keep these locations safe. We are delighted to announce the launch of the Kimberly-Clark Professional Golden Service Awards 2024 where we will acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of our industry colleagues.” Entries to The Kimberly-Clark Professional Golden Service Awards 2024 close on Friday 27October 2023, with finalists to be announced on Monday 4 December 2023. Entries are welcome from all FM and contract cleaning companies across the UK and Ireland. There are 18 categories that recognise excellence and the achievement of the highest standards in the industry.
To honour the achievements of the industry in diverse and challenging times, Kimberly-Clark Professional has announced two new categories: a ‘Social Impact Award’ recognising positive impact on people and communities, and a ‘Cleaning Team of the Year Award’ for outstanding contributions.
The sponsors of the Golden Service Awards include a new gold sponsor, Kärcher, and returning silver sponsors, Nationwide, and Bunzl Cleaning and Hygiene Supplies, which are joined this year by a new silver sponsor, Soap20, and a new bronze sponsor, BioVate Hygienics. Welcomed back for the 2024 awards is the Irish Contract Cleaning Association (ICCA), event category sponsors for Inclusion and Diversity.
Kimberly-Clark Professional also welcomes returning media sponsors for the Golden Service Awards, including Tomorrow’s Cleaning, Facilities Management Journal and Cleaning Matters.
To support all entrants, Kimberly-Clark Professional hosted a webinar on July 26 in addition to distributing a comprehensive ‘how to enter’ guide. The webinar featured support and guidance from the British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc), which independently oversees the judging process, and Suzanne Howe Communications, the awards’ organisers.
“We are very grateful to all our sponsors that support the Kimberly-Clark Professional Golden Service Awards and continue to help us make this special industry event possible. It is our flagship event in the UK and Ireland, and we look forward to discovering how the cleaning and FM industry continues to excel in reaching incredible new heights,” said Bowman.
Silver, bronze, category, and table sponsorships are still available. The sponsorship programme will run from the summer 2023 and culminate in the awards ceremony in May 2024. Sponsors benefit from extensive PR and social media coverage, excellent branding opportunities and top-level networking. For additional information on becoming a sponsor, please download our sponsor’s guide here.
