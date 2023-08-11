Knights Brown has been awarded the contract to build Cardiff’s new coastal flood defence system in south-east Cardiff. The scheme, on the Rover Way foreshore and the banks of the River Rhymney, has been designed to protect properties from the impact of extreme weather events, and from rising sea levels for the next 100 years. The scheme adheres to Cardiff Council’s adopted shoreline management plan of “hold the line” and has been approved by The Welsh Government via the coastal risk management programme. Now this process is complete with the contract awarded, work is expected to start on site later this year and will take approximately 3 years to complete. The total cost of the project is expected to be in the region of £35 million, with the majority of funding provided by Welsh Government.

When built, the scheme will deliver:

150,000 tonnes of rock barrier along the coast to manage erosion and high tides

Sheet piling along the Lamby Way roundabout

Maintained earth embankments, and Rock protection for Lamby Way Bridge

And it will:

Manage the flood risk to 1,116 residential and 72 non-residential properties, plus the Rover Way Gypsy and Traveller site.

Provide defence against a one-in-200-year severe weather event, including allowing for the effects of climate change.

The scheme will deliver an effective flood defence while minimising impact on wildlife and improving the walking route forming part of the Wales Coastal Path, which links to existing public rights of way.

Cllr Caro Wild, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change has welcomed the progress of the scheme, and said: “Cardiff is already starting to feel the effects of our changing climate and as a coastal city flooding has become an increasingly significant risk as sea levels rise and extreme weather events become more frequent.

“Enhancing our coastal flood defences is a key priority, especially in areas where residential properties are potentially at risk.

“Through our One Planet Cardiff strategy, we’re making good process on reducing the Council’s own carbon emissions, ensuring we’re playing our part in limiting global temperature rises, but proactive steps like this scheme on the foreshore and River Rhymney, are also essential if we are to ensure Cardiff is resilient enough to cope in years to come.”

The One Planet Cardiff strategy sets out a range of ways in which Cardiff is moving towards being carbon neutral, including: reducing energy consumption and energy efficiency in council buildings, increasing the supply of renewable energy, shifting to more sustainable and active modes of transport, reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions from purchased goods and services, making smarter choices to waste less and recycle more, and increasing opportunities to absorb emissions through green infrastructure and tree planting.

