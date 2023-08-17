Structural Timber Award Finalists Demonstrate Best of the Best

2023 has been a year of outstanding achievements and inspirational innovations in the structural timber sector. Celebrating the skills, talent and knowledge driving the industry forward, the Structural Timber Awards showcases the best of the best. A natural sustainable material, structural timber offers exceptional environmental, performance and design benefits.

The annual Structural Timber Awards is a highlight of the construction industry events calendar. Construction professionals are once again invited to congregate at a prestigious awards ceremony and dinner on 04 October at the National Conference Centre, Birmingham – to celebrate architectural achievements and engineering ingenuity in timber construction.



Hosted by actor, writer and comedian Ellie Taylor, event guests will enjoy a drinks reception, three course dinner, awards ceremony and post-event entertainment. The evening will provide guests with ample opportunities for high-value networking and business socialising in a prominent and central setting. Ellie Taylor is known as one of the latest hosts of Bake Off: The Professionals and has appeared in numerous hit panel shows, including The Mash Report, QI, Mock the Week and The Hit List.

Every year, the awards give an incredible insight into the breadth and complexity of structural timber projects across the built environment. The 2022 awards saw 17 categories, over 130 entrants and over 60 companies shortlisted. Previous winners have enjoyed extensive media coverage for their projects following success at the awards.

The 2023 finalists have now been announced! Chosen by a panel of expert judges from across the industry, the standard of entries has been truly outstanding. A huge thank you to everyone who entered the 2023 Structural Timber Awards. Over 200 entries were received, with the judging panel impressed by the engineering prowess, aesthetic appeal and commitment to sustainable practices demonstrated by all entrants.

2022 Winners of Winners Project – Ramboll for Clifford’s Tower

Congratulations to all the 2023 Structural Timber Awards finalists. To view the complete shortlist, go to: www.structuraltimberawards.co.uk/2023-finalists

For details of the few remaining 2023 sponsorship packages and promotional opportunities or to register your interest in sponsoring the 2024 Structural Timber Awards, contact:

ellie.guest@radar-communications.co.uk

To book your place to the Awards Ceremony, visit: www.structuraltimberawards.co.uk/book

