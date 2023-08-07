Topping out ceremony marks milestone for Alderbrook School

Alderbrook School in Solihull, West Midlands has celebrated the completion of a major stage in the construction of its new teaching block, which is being delivered by Midlands-based contractor, G F Tomlinson.

The two-storey building’s structure and roof are now complete, giving an idea of what the new teaching facility will look like as it moves into the next phase of construction.

To celebrate this stage in the programme a topping out ceremony was attended by members of Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, representatives from G F Tomlinson and school staff, including Tom Beveridge, Headteacher.

Due for completion late summer 2023, the works will provide the school with an additional seven classrooms, ancillary spaces, toilets, reception area, along with school bus parking and increased car parking for staff and visitors.

As part of the scheme, G F Tomlinson has planted a number of trees on the school grounds – with the help of Alderbrook School pupils – which will enhance the existing ecology of the site and attract insects and animals to thrive within the grounds.

Through its work with the school and the client, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, G F Tomlinson pledged to deliver £958,371 worth of social value added and has exceeded this target by delivering over £1.5million’s worth ahead of its completion later this summer.

During the project, G F Tomlinson have supplied local labour and spend opportunities through its ‘Meet the Buyer’ events, engaging with local businesses to work on the scheme, alongside apprenticeship placements for young people and mental health awareness campaigns for all site personnel. The contractor also volunteered at the school’s ‘Life Ready Day’ on 3 July, to support students with their mock interviews, providing ‘career in construction’ workshops.

Ian Dalby, operations manager at G F Tomlinson, said: “It’s brilliant to see progress being made on Alderbrook School, which will allow for an influx of more students and provide state-of-the-art facilities that will enhance learning.

“Our commitment to social value continues to be at the forefront of all the projects that we deliver, and we’re delighted to have exceeded our target for the school. We look forward to seeing the doors of the new teaching block open to students.”

Councillor Michael Gough, Solihull Council Cabinet Member for Children and Education, said: “Ensuring that the children of Solihull have great spaces in which to learn is incredibly important to us. Having seen what’s gone up already and looked over the plans I’m really excited to see the finished building and what a difference it will make to the teachers and pupils of Alderbrook School. I’d like to thank G F Tomlinson for the excellent work they’ve done so far, and I look forward to the completion of the work and seeing the new classrooms being put to great use.”

To find out more about Alderbrook School, please visit: www.alderbrookschool.co.uk

