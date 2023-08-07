Travelodge upgrades a further 25 hotels to its budget-luxe design in time for the summer staycation season

55 Travelodge hotels have been selected to be upgraded to the group’s new Budget-Luxe design this year and 25 hotels have been fast tracked to be completed for the busy summer staycation season

This is the group’s most radical transformation to date

The Budget-Luxe upgrade programme includes a new timeless classic style reception, a next generation room and a new contemporary style Bar Cafe…

Travelodge, the pioneers of the UK budget hotel sector, are delighted to announce that this year they are upgrading a further 55 hotels across their estate to the group’s new Budget-Luxe design. Twenty five of these hotels in key staycation destinations have been fast tracked to be completed in time for summer – the company’s busiest trading period.

This includes the group’s two biggest hotels, the 463-room, Covent Garden and the 408- room, Kings Cross Royal Scot London Travelodge hotels. Other key staycation locations include: Cheltenham, Ipswich, Oxford, Newport and Southampton.

The latest Travelodge Travel Index report has revealed that despite the current ‘cost of the living crisis’- the majority (63%) of Britons have booked a summer holiday this year and (72%) of these holidaymakers are holidaying on British shores this summer. Staycationers are expected to be splashing out on average £1011.30 for their holiday and will collectively spend around £20 billion holidaying at home this summer.

The new Travelodge Budget-Luxe design has been created on the success of the group’s budget chic hotel format, TravelodgePLUS with feedback from the company’s largest consumer study – which surveyed around 5,000 UK business and leisure travellers to find the psychographics of the modern budget traveller. Key findings revealed that modern travellers crave style, choice and little homely touches to make it easier to work, rest and relax both inside and outside of the room.

In response to this consumer insight, the Travelodge interiors team have remodelled their core product with a new budget-luxe design that includes all the low cost efficiencies you would expect from Travelodge but with the added benefit of thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches throughout its interiors.

This is underpinned by the introduction of a new signature rich navy blue brand colour which pays homage to the first iconic Travelodge blue brand colour- chosen for its calming and uplifting qualities. In essence all the key essentials that matter to modern business and leisure travellers.

The upgrade also features a number of sustainable initiatives, including carpet made from recycled fishing nets and plastic bottles, low energy lighting installed throughout the hotel with motion sensing controls and aerated showers and taps in the en-suite bathrooms.

The Travelodge budget-luxe upgrade programme includes a timeless classic, elegant style reception which is the hub of the hotel. A next generation room which has been smartly devised to create a multi-dimensional space by utilising the new luxurious signature Travelodge navy blue colour for the R&R (resting and relaxing) section of the room and a serene colour palette for the functional and energising side of the room to work and get ready. Plus a contemporary designed restaurant called the Bar Café – that features spaces for guests to work, relax and socialise.

Steve Bennett, Travelodge, Chief Property & Development Officer said:

“We are making good progress with our Budget-Luxe UK hotel upgrade programme and our current schedule includes upgrading a further 55 hotels this year. As we are expected to have another bumper staycation year, we have fast tracked 25 of these hotels to be upgraded for the summer season. This includes two of our biggest hotels within the estate in London at Covent Garden and Kings Cross Royal Scot. As well as key staycation destinations such as Oxford, Southampton, Liverpool, Newport and Cheltenham.”

This upgrade is our most radical transformation to date and is a complete overhaul of our existing design. Customer feedback has been extremely positive for our Budget-Luxe design and by the end of this year, around 20% of our UK hotels will feature our premium Budget-Luxe design from Fort William to Newquay.”

Travelodge has also worked with the famous Psychologist, Corrine Sweet on its new budget-luxe hotel design.

Psychologist Corinne Sweet said: “Recent psychological research shows people’s tastes are changing and incorporating homely touches into décor and design are becoming essential to create a calming environment for wellbeing. The new Travelodge budget-luxe design fits the bill as the premium look and feel is a good mixture of high functionality, comfort and calmness which helps guests feel psychologically refreshed.”

The new Travelodge budget-luxe design features

A new hub of the hotel – a redesigned elegant reception

The new reception area has been designed in a warm timeless classic style featuring a decorative panel design, soft low LED lighting, stylish leather bench seating and wooden style flooring. The new colour palette includes the new warm Travelodge signature navy blue shade complemented against a palette of fresh tranquil neutral shades – creating a big warm welcome from Travelodge.

The next generation multi-dimensional Travelodge room

The new chic Travelodge room offers everything a business or leisure guest needs for a comfortable, relaxing stay and most importantly a good night’s sleep. The room has been smartly decorated to create a multi-dimensional space by utilising the new luxurious signature Travelodge navy blue colour for the R&R (Resting and Relaxing) section of the room and a serene colour palette for the functional and energising side of the room where you need to work and get ready.

The bespoke luxurious king-size Travelodge Dreamer bed remains the king of the room and is dressed with crisp white bed linen which includes a cosy 10.5 tog duvet and comfy pillows. The bed sits within a light box bed frame that emanates a soft, warm glow to aid relaxation and features bedside reading lights and USB charging points. Located above the bed is a bespoke piece of artwork commissioned by Travelodge which has been inspired by classic lullabies, with clever use of playful and discoverable elements to help you drift off to sleep.

The en-suite bathroom also features a new brilliant white complementary design and décor with complimentary hand, hair and body wash.

Other key features of the new room include:

A spacious desk and a stylish desk chair

A cosy statement armchair where you can kick back and curl up to read your book or watch TV

Blackout curtains to create a dark space for a good night’s sleep

Complimentary tea & coffee making facilities

A TV with Freeview

LED lighting in the room and bathroom

● Complimentary WIFI for 30 mins £3 for 24 hours

A stylish on-site restaurant with a statement bar called the ‘Bar Café’

The stylish Bar Café features a well-designed space for guests to work, relax and socialise. The restaurant features a contemporary design, with key statement features and a warm relaxing ambiance. The restaurant offers distinctive zones designed to suit the needs of business and leisure travellers. These include counter seating with built-in USB and laptop power for those working outside the room, dining zones with intimate booths and dining benches for groups. Situated in the heart of the Bar Café is a stylish statement bar which offers a selection of wines, popular spirits and a range of ales.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals