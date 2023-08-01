University of Chichester names Uliving and Equitix consortium preferred bidder for new student accommodation development

The University of Chichester has confirmed Uliving in consortium with Equitix, as preferred bidder to deliver and enhance the student accommodation facilities across their two campuses.

The University’s primary objective is to create new accommodation and refurbish the existing accommodation to meet demand but also provide an affordable, high-quality student and living experience.

Uliving, the student accommodation brand of Linkcity UK, working in consortium with Equitix, propose to deliver a total of 1,032 units across the two campuses in Bognor Regis and Chichester. This will include: a stock transfer of, and extensive refurbishment to, the existing 507 beds across the two campuses; delivery of the enhanced consented 176-bed new build scheme at Bognor Regis and delivery of 349 new beds at the Bishop Otter campus in Chichester.

The consortium is already a multi-award winner in student accommodation projects, over several years and their experience means they are well placed to provide the services required for meeting the university’s exacting standards. The project would add to their already large portfolio of student accommodation across England.

Professor Jane Longmore, Vice-Chancellor, at the University of Chichester, said: “We are delighted to be working with Uliving and Equitix. Both companies listened and responded carefully to our brief to deliver high-quality student accommodation for both our campuses. This will include an extensive building programme, as well as refurbishment of many of our existing bedrooms. The building designs, sustainability plans and attention to social spaces impressed both University and Student Union colleagues alike. Within the Chichester region this new accommodation will help us meet increased demand as our student numbers grow and provide an affordable student living experience, as they move away from home for their new lives at university.”

Oliver Campbell, CEO of Uliving said, “We are thrilled to have reached this stage and are looking forward to progressing our plans with Equitix to deliver high quality, affordable living spaces which meets the needs of the University of Chichester and its students. We will work collaboratively with our sister companies Bouygues UK and Bouygues Energies & Services to deliver sustainable buildings that provide the highest level of facilities management services.”

Hugh Crossley, Chief Executive for Equitix, said: “We are delighted to be named as Preferred Bidder on this exciting project with one of the UK’s fastest growing institutions. As the UK’s leading investor and developer in social infrastructure, Equitix are well placed to successfully deliver an enhanced student living experience with our valued partners”. The consortium propose to refurbish, develop and enhance the twin sites to be delivered in stages with practical completion by September 2027. The delivery of this project will tie in with University of Chichester’s long term sustainable investment strategy.

